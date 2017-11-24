‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers Two Weeks Ahead: Ciara And Claire Conflict Teased, Tension Over Theo Resurfaces?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of December 4 reveal Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) will have some tension with another Salemite. That individual is Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan), the girl currently dating Theo Carver (Kyler Pettis). Will the two end up fighting over the boy they both love, or will they argue about something else?

According to the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, DOOL spoilers reveal cousins will battle it out. Ciara Brady has returned after being gone for a few months. As fans recall, she left after getting upset that her boyfriend’s likes and mutual interests were not genuine. It was Theo Carver who was feeding information about her. Heartbroken and with a crushed spirit, Ciara decided to leave Salem for a little while.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal Victoria Konefal makes her soap opera debut as Ciara on Friday, December 1. As the Inquisitr previously reported, she starts off by hugging her mom, Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso). However, by the time the following week rolls around, the old Ciara is back. Spunky and opinionated, she is going to confront Claire about a few things.

Even though the magazine didn’t reveal details, it most likely has to do with Theo Carver. She probably won’t blame Claire for the young man getting shot. However, if she finds out her cruel words before he left that night, she might be upset. There is also the issue of Claire making sure Theo never got Ciara’s love letters. She eventually did turn them over to her boyfriend but not until after Ciara was gone.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease Theo will wake up from his coma. He will be thrilled that Ciara has finally returned to Salem. However, it doesn’t appear that the love triangle will resume. In a video clip leaked by Kyler Pettis on Instagram, which has been deleted, Theo and Claire were together in his hospital room. He was preparing to leave town for a year to attend a rehabilitation program for his injuries. Claire had written a song for him and wanted it to be just perfect. It seemed like they were still together. Perhaps this will open up the door for Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams) to have a love interest in Ciara instead of Claire, who is already taken.

Meet the newest member of the #DAYS family, @victoriakonefal! Stay tuned… ???? #DayofDAYS A post shared by Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) on Nov 11, 2017 at 5:09pm PST

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.

[Featured Image by Chris Haston/NBC]