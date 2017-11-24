‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Victoria And Scott Clash Over Sex Ring Interview, Abby-Vicky War Heats Up

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for the week of November 27 state that Scott (Daniel Hall) is concerned about the victims of Zack’s (Ryan Ashton) sex ring operation. He looks for an opportunity to inform the public about the plight of vulnerable young women who fall prey to sex trafficking operations. He believes the public needs to be informed to promote the fight against the scourge of sex trafficking in the country. He regrets that Newman Enterprises’ involvement in the sex ring scandal has diverted public attention from the hardship faced by the victims.

Unfortunately, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) isn’t helping Scott. Instead, she has placed obstacles in his way. For instance, she halted the operations of Newman Enterprises’ digital media company which Scott could have used to get the word out. However, Scott doesn’t give up. He continues to look for other opportunities.

Young and the Restless spoilers from Soap Opera Digest tease that an opportunity eventually comes Scott’s way from an unexpected source. He receives an invitation to appear on a TV show with anchor Kerry Forrest (Lisa Guerrero) to talk about the sex ring, and sensitize the public about the menace that sex trafficking poses to society.

Inside Edition correspondent Lisa Guerrero, who plays new anchor Kerry Forrest, had played Francesca Vargas on Sunset Beach.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Scott appears on the news show with Forrest on the Friday, December 1 episode of the daytime drama. During the interview, Scott reveals details about the harsh conditions the girls faced as victims of Zack’s sex ring operation. He also uses the opportunity to talk about how Newman Enterprises became inadvertently involved in the sex ring. He tries to absolve Abby (Melissa Ordway) by informing viewers that she invested Newman Enterprises funds in the Design Date app without being aware that it was being used to run sex trafficking operations.

Young and the Restless spoilers hint that Victoria doesn’t want Scott to do the interview. She is also upset when Scott tries to absolve Abby and clear her name. Victoria could argue that Scott going on air about the issue only further focuses public attention on the scandal and that a better strategy is to let the scandal die down, according to Celeb Dirty Laundry.

However, Scott does as he pleases. He is so committed to informing the public about the social menace of sex ring operations that he is ready to risk being fired by Victoria.

TOMORROW ON #YR: Is help on the way for Abby and Scott? https://t.co/HID00Incih pic.twitter.com/YZ793lAjbT — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) November 15, 2017

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Victoria and Scott clash after he insists on doing the interview. Victoria also observes the close relationship and collaboration between Abby and Scott. She soon begins to suspect that the two could be intimately involved. She could eventually find out about their secret hookup when they were trapped in Zack’s storage locker.

Victoria is not the only one who is suspicious of Abby and Victor. Y&R spoilers for Wednesday, November 19, from SheKnows Soaps, state that Sharon is also suspicious.

Young and the Restless spoilers hint that Victoria might attempt to blackmail Abby and Scott when she stumbles upon on their dangerous secret. Spoilers for Friday, December 1, from SheKnows Soaps state that Abby outsmarts Victoria.

[Featured Image by Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock]