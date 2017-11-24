‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Can Griffin Save Ava? Obsession With Restoring Face Explained By Co-Head Writer

General Hospital spoilers reveal that Ava Jerome (Maura West) is taking restoring her face to a dangerous level. GH spoilers tease that her life could be in danger. Will Griffin Munroe (Matt Cohen) be able to save her before it’s too late? Also, find out what the co-head writer had to say about Ava’s obsession with the remaining scars. Why is making her face perfect again so important to her?

No reputable plastic surgeon will use the revolutionary treatment Ava received in St. Petersberg. The treatment has not been tested or approved. However, in her desperation, she might have found a doctor who is willing to take the gamble on her face. It is hinted that this journey of hers, the quest for facial perfection, might lead to a dangerous outcome. Once again, it might be up to Griffin to save her before things get out of control.

General Hospital spoilers from the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest reveal why Ava’s face is so important to her. It isn’t just one reason, but several. Co-head writer Shelly Altman explained Ava’s motivations and why she is willing to risk her life in the pursuit of beauty.

On a superficial level, Ava is romantically involved with Griffin, who is younger and quite handsome. She feels that if she does not look her best, Griffin could move on to another woman. However, that isn’t the only reason she wants to look perfect. There are psychological elements involved as well.

“…the scarring reflects her bad side, as the burns came about as a direct result of something very bad that she did [replacing Morgan’s lithium with placebos.] Probably the greater motivation for Ava wanting to do this is something that she would not even be able to put into words: the feeling that she needs to remove the scar to remove the past so that she really can be the beautiful soul that she feels she needs to be for Griffin.”

General Hospital spoilers tease that Ava has lied to Griffin about her Thanksgiving plans. He finds out that something isn’t quite right from Ava’s daughter, Kiki (Hayley Erin). It makes him suspicious. The co-head writer teased additional GH spoilers, pondering if Griffin can find Ava in time to play hero once again. That seems to indicate that Ava’s life will be in danger.

Of course, she will probably be rescued. There is no word on Maura West leaving General Hospital. Plus, the writers have really turned her character around in an attempt to redeem her. So, it would be premature to end her story now. However, whether viewers buy Ava’s redemption story remains to be seen.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.

