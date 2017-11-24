‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Sheila Is Back And Eric Should Be Worried

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of November 27 reveal that Sheila is coming back, and who knows what troubles she might bring. Just when Eric and Quinn thought Sheila is done causing problems in their lives, the villain is back, and spoilers tease Eric should be worried.

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) made a heartfelt apology to Eric (John McCook) for her bad deeds in the past. However, when she comes back in town, Eric and Quinn (Rena Sofer) discover that she is now working at Il Giardino. Because of Sheila’s obsession to be the Forrester matriarch again, there’s enough reason to question her sincerity. Eric and Quinn might wonder what Sheila is planning to do this time, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers said via Celeb Dirty Laundry.

Sheila might be cooking up some revenge plan. After all, what Eric and Quinn did to her to humiliate her was so cruel. They made her think she is remarrying Eric, only to find out it was just a setup Quinn arranged to teach her a lesson. The whole experience is meant to make her realize that she should just move on. She has to see her portrait taken down from the wall at the Forrester mansion. Speaking of which, Eric and Quinn have kept the portrait in the closet, which is kind of intriguing. There must be something The Bold and the Beautiful is planning to reveal, and Sheila’s return may explain that.

In a recent interview with TV Insider, B&B executive producer and head writer Bradley Bell teased that fans have not seen the last of Sheila. She always finds a way to get back in and be present in Eric’s life. Whether that would be in a positive way is the question.

Kimberlin Brown’s contract with The Bold and the Beautiful is up until spring next year, so fans can expect more from the character. Bell reveals that they are also considering bringing back Sheila’s daughter, Mary. Sheila has controlled her daughter when she was young, so it would be interesting to see the character now that she’s all grown up.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs on weekdays at 1:30 p.m. on CBS.

[Featured Image by Alex Wong/Getty Images]