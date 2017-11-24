Thailand, Philippines Among Early Favorites In Ms. Universe Tilt

Few days before the Universe crowns its new Queen, social media went abuzz on the speculations of who will bring home the crown to their home country.

After the preliminary competition held in Las Vegas Monday night, different pageant experts and netizens already have their bets. On top of their list are two lovely ladies from the Southeast Asian region — Thailand and Philippines.

A report by CalvinAyre claims that Ms. Thailand Maria Poonlertlarp is the fan favorite at 4/1. In previous Ms. Universe pageants, voters from all over the globe have been rooting for Thailand but the best finish of the country to date was last year when Chalita Suansane landed a spot on the Top 6. Porntip Nakhirunkanok was the last Ms. Universe that Thailand produced. She won the title in 1988.

The 25-year-old beauty queen from Thailand has an amazing academic achievement under her belt. She has a bachelor’s degree in international business managements and holds a masters in marketing. Her advocacy is safe-sex practices for teenagers in her country. Poonlertlarp also advocates for the environment as she educates her countrymen about the importance of taking care of nature.

Covers also lists Poonlertlarp as one of this year’s frontrunners for the Universe crown.

Missosology, a news outlet that covers beauty pageants, also lists Ms. Thailand as part of their Top 5. Based on photos, videos, and social media platforms, Thailand placed third on the website’s ranking.

“Since winning her national crown, Maria has been consistent in always looking the best in whatever occasion. She is, by far, the best Thai delegate we have seen in recent memory! At 6-feet, she always catches everyone’s attention with her impeccable stance and graceful moves. No other Asian delegate this year can match the packaging of Maria. She is also fluent in English, which makes it even easier for her to enter the final cut! The age of Thailand has finally arrived at Miss Unvierse [sic], and Maria has all the goods to seal it with a victory!”

Meanwhile, Philippines bet Rachel Peters also made it to the top choice of several pageant experts. Missosology ranks Peters as No. 6 based on the photos, videos, and social media influence the candidate has.

The outlet says Peters’ tan color stands out in the sea of white candidates from other parts of the world.

“No other Philippine delegate at Miss Universe can match the endless legs of Rachel! She is the perfect girl to represent her tropical country with that enviable beach tan. Not only that, she is also equipped with a wit and charm that is always expected from the Philippines. Dubbed as the greatest pageant fans in the world, Las Vegas will once again burst into thunderous cheers and applauses from Filipino fans when Rachel proudly carries the banner of the Philippines!”

Pia Wurtzbach, the latest Filipina to bag the crown in 2015, said she has faith that Peters, the current Miss Universe – Philippines, will bring back the crown to the country.

Speaking with Philstar, the former Ms. Universe explained why she thinks Peters will win, and biases aside Wurtzbach gave a sound explanation.

“Like a lot of people have said, she is the perfect package. I don’t think people have anything to worry about. I think she has her own identity. I mean, that’s her advocacy. Her advocacy is celebrating self-identity.”

Both ladies, meanwhile, have massive followings and all their fans are all-out in supporting their candidates. The fan bases of both ladies took to Twitter to show their support to the two ladies. #Philippines and #Thailand have been trending in the past days.

As of writing, #MissUniverse is the No. 3 trending hashtag on Twitter.

rise and shine PHILIPPINES , lets begin the party RT tweet again like there's no tomorrow,

do not forget to put #MissUniverse #Philippines — Cebu Lol (@CebuLol) November 24, 2017

Wow!!!! Aura of Missuniverse Thailand 2017 next to Miss universe 2017 #MissUniverse #Thailand pic.twitter.com/PvyslgwJow — maryna (@Intermeklang_p) November 24, 2017

Local Filipino and Thai celebrities also showed their support to their candidates through their tweets.

I believe in the power of AlDub Nation! Let’s continue to support our candidate for Miss Universe 2017 Ms. Rachel Peters by using the hashtag #MissUniverse #Philippines Go Rachel! — Maine Mendoza (@mainedcm) November 21, 2017

Ninety-two gorgeous and smart ladies across the globe are vying for the $300,000 Miss Universe crown. Who do you think will succeed Ms. Universe Iris Mittenaere? Will it be Thailand who last won the title in 1988 or will Philippines crown its fourth Ms. Universe? Let’s wait and see on Sunday.

[Featured Image by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images]