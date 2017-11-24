NBA Trade Rumors: Latest Rumblings On DeAndre Jordan, Julius Randle Plus More

With the NBA moving its trade deadline two weeks earlier starting this season, a lot of teams are expected to scramble about whether to join the circus or not. The defending champions Golden State Warriors are most likely to stay put, but arch-nemesis LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers are rumored to be ready to test the trade market.

The Los Angeles Lakers are also one of the teams anticipated to make the most out of the trade season. Team president Magic Johnson has a lot of young assets on hand that the Lakers could potentially give up to further enhance their roster.

Here are some of the latest trade rumors around the league right now.

Cavaliers Target DeAndre Jordan

DeAndre Jordan and the Los Angeles Clippers are in a funk right now. Despite snapping their nine-game losing streak with a 116-103 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, the team is still third from the last place in the Western Conference with a 6-11 slate.

More bad news came for head coach Doc Rivers and company as point guard Patrick Beverley is reportedly out for the rest of the season after going through a knee operation. The surgery is required to repair microfracture and meniscus damage on his right knee.

With starting point guard Milos Teodosic also sidelined by injury, the Clippers are said to be “in desperate need of retooling,” per UPROXX. The team particularly needs to improve their offensive production with only Blake Griffin as their sole consistent scorer at the moment.

Jordan is rumored to be on the Clippers’ trading block right now. The two-time NBA rebounding leader is considered as the team’s top trade asset and he has never been known to be a reliable option on offense. With his intimidating defensive presence and rebounding, a lot of teams are expected to come after Jordan should the Clippers make him available.

However, the report noted that the biggest hindrance to completing a deal is Jordan’s huge contract. The former Texas A&M standout is owed by the team more than $24 million next season and is set to receive $22.6 million this year.

There are rumors that the Cavaliers are interested in taking Jordan, and the Net’s pick Cleveland obtained from the Kyrie Irving trade and Tristan Thompson could be the cost, according to Fansided‘s Sir Charles In Charge.

Meanwhile, SB Nation‘s Mavs Moneyball blog suggested that the Dallas Mavericks should pursue Jordan. The report said that the impending free-agency of Nerlens Noel is a concern, and the Mavs should trade Noel and Dwight Powell to the Clippers for Jordan.

Whatever happens, it seems to be getting clearer that Jordan is on his way out of Los Angeles soon.

Lakers Youngsters Julius Randle, Jordan Clarkson On The Block?

The Lakers are also rumored to be planning a major shakeup to their roster in midseason. The team is floating near the eight spot in the West with an 8-11 record. It is considered as a decent accomplishment for a team that is not expected to achieve anything in the stacked Western Conference.

With the way things are going, it is apparent that Magic is choosing to build his team around rookie point guard Lonzo Ball. Ball continues to be the team’s starting point guard and Magic is reportedly liking what he is seeing from this year’s second overall pick.

However, the bigger news is the excellent play of another rookie, Kyle Kuzma. Kuzma, who was chosen 27th overall, is considered by many basketball analysts as the steal of the 2017 NBA Draft. He is currently leading the Lakers in scoring with a 16.8 points per game average in 31.9 minutes a night.

Larry Nance Jr. was injured early this month and Head coach Luke Walton replaced him with Kuzma in the starting lineup. Kuzma has made the most out of his opportunity ever since.

With Kuzma’s emergence and Walton’s penchant for Nance, rumors went out that fourth-year pro Julius Randle could be traded before the deadline. Randle formerly started for Walton but is now demoted as a bench reliever. The former Kentucky standout continues to produce decent numbers, though, despite the limited playing that he now gets.

Bleacher Report said that “Nance’s return could help expedite a potential (Randle) trade” if Walton decides not to put Nance “at center in smaller lineups.”

Combo guard Jordan Clarkson is another name rumored to be on the Lakers’ block. Blasting News reported that Clarkson’s trade value has improved and he has given the Lakers “more leverage in possible trade negotiations.”

The report noted that the Portland Trail Blazers are potential suitors for the Filipino-American guard. Clarkson is the Lakers’ second-highest scorer behind Kuzma with an average of 15.1 points per game despite coming off the bench and playing only 21.8 minutes a night, seventh in the team.

