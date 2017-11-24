What Did Everson Griffen And His Wife Name Their Son? Vikings Player Asked Fans For Suggestion On Thanksgiving

Everson Griffen wanted fans to help name his new baby boy…. so what did the Minnesota Vikings defensive star end up naming the little boy?

On Thursday, Griffen watched the birth of his son via FaceTime as his team was warming up for their Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Detroit Lions. As ESPN noted, Griffen shared the news with millions of fans when he registered a sack and lifted his jersey to reveal a message written on the white shirt underneath.

“I just had a baby boy. What should we name him?” the message read.

The baby is now the third boy for Everson and his wife, Tiffany, and after the game, he said he was happy to welcome the new member of the family.

“Seven pounds, 2 ounces, born right before the game, so I was doing my warm-up watching the birth on FaceTime,” Griffen said. “So wife is healthy, baby is healthy, we don’t know his name yet, but it’s not about that. I’m happy to have a new addition — three boys. I don’t know what my wife is going to do. It’ll drive her crazy. But we’re 9-2, and it feels good winning.”

The game ended up being one of the best of Griffen’s career, Sports Illustrated noted. He ended up registering two sacks and kept the defensive pressure up as his team won to move to 9-2.

Everson Griffen said he was planning to check social media after the game to see if fans had any suggestions, but decided to call his wife first. If he’s had a chance to check out Twitter, he would find that thousands of fans were offering their advice on what to name the baby.

“After slaying the Lions, Daniel Griffen seems appropriate,” one fan suggested.

“Mike Zimmer Griffen,” another offered.

The Minnesota Vikings even shared the image of Everson on Twitter, eliciting even more suggestions.

"I just had a baby boy, what should I name him?" #Vikings fans, let's help out our good friend @EversonGriffen. pic.twitter.com/7Jw7go2bMO — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 23, 2017

The team offered some suggestions in a separate Twitter post — with fans picking the name Xavier.

So, @EversonGriffen and his wife had a baby boy today. We have a few suggestions for names… vote for your favorite! #Skol — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 23, 2017

While the Thanksgiving Day stunt could help him pick a name for the new baby, it may come at a big cost to Everson Griffen. The NFL fines players for altering uniforms to write a personal message, with ESPN noting that a first offense costs players $6,076.

So, what name did Everson Griffen end up picking for his new baby boy? As of Thursday night, the Minnesota Vikings defensive end still hasn’t disclosed the name. He could be waiting to see whether he gets any good suggestions.

