‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Briana DeJesus Quits Twitter After Losing Feud With Moniece Slaughter

It’s not that easy being a reality TV star. While the fame it comes with provides a pretty strong following on social media, it does carry a huge risk. After all, there will be times when the pressures of being a reality TV star could become far too difficult to handle. This is something that seems to have happened to Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus.

After briefly feuding with Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star Moniece Slaughter, and subsequently receiving flak from both the Teen Mom 2 and the LHHH community, Briana DeJesus promptly quit Twitter.

As noted in an In Touch Weekly report, the Teen Mom 2‘s personal Twitter profile is now deactivated. The publication further stated that Briana DeJesus seemed to have taken down her account after the TM2 star addressed her rumored relationship with Javi Marroquin, who was previously involved with fellow Teen Mom star Kailyn Lowry.

While Briana DeJesus is usually the instigator of feuds on social media, the Teen Mom 2 star was the one who received the first strike this time around. On November 21, Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star Moniece Slaughter took it upon herself to call out DeJesus in a series of tweets.

According to the LHHH star, it would do Briana some good if she starts getting herself together. Slaughter then went on to bash the Teen Mom 2 star on her relationship choices, the situation surrounding her kids, and most of all, her lack of finances. Slaughter started her Twitter assault against Bri with this tweet.

“Brianna better get her s*** together. 4yrs & you still choosin deadbeats. Still live at home. Still ain’t got no job. Still being bitter. And instead of doin what you gotta do to provide you hounding one n**** who don’t want no parts of you & one who’s doin what he can.”

The LHHH star then went on to elaborate on how Briana’s situation was the result of her bad decisions. Moniece also called out the TM2 star for still living with her sister and her mother, who the LHHH star described as “crazy.” Needless to say, Slaughter’s statements quickly gained hundreds of likes from reality TV fans, many of which felt the same way about Briana.

Over the course of Slaughter’s Twitter assault, Briana attempted to fight back. Despite trying her best to fight back against her fellow reality TV star and her critics, however, Briana soon ended up overwhelmed. It did not take long before the TM2 star seemingly decided to delete her Twitter account.

Overall, it seems like Briana DeJesus, over the course of the Twitter assault from Monique Slaughter, finally found her match. The Teen Mom 2 star has become quite notorious in the reality TV community for fueling feuds with her fellow stars. This time around, however, it appears that Bri ended up bumping into someone who is far more aggressive than her.

