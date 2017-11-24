‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Victor Is Arrested, Christine Ready For War & Abby-Victoria Could Sink NE

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that the fallout from Abby Newman’s (Melissa Ordway) DesignDate app will continue during the week of November 27. Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) scrambles to protect his company from being implicated in the sex trafficking mess. Before the week is over, Victor will be taken to the police station to answer some questions, Christine Blair (Lauralee Bell) will wage war on the Newman family, and Abby and Victoria’s relationship could complicate things at Newman Enterprises. It sounds like an exciting week ahead on Young and the Restless.

According to Soap Central, the week begins with Christine arriving at the club to force Victor to go with her to the police station and have a chat with her and two federal agents about the prostitution ring. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Victor remains calm because he knows he is innocent. In fact, he suspects that Christine knows he is too but is using the investigation to target him. Christine had hoped that whisking him away at the club would embarrass him, but it didn’t. All it did was infuriate him.

While being questioned by Christine and the federal agents, Victor panics thinking about how DesignDate app will affect Abby and the rest of the Newmans. Young and the Restless spoilers state that he knows that she was not involved, but this sex ring thing is a complete mess.

Victor makes a tough decision for his family today on #YR! pic.twitter.com/NzmDHRtCnU — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) November 9, 2017

It’s not often that Victor can say that he is completely innocent, but this time, he can. He knew nothing about the sex ring and had little to do with the DesignDate app. Victor allowed Abby to manage the app and oversee Zack’s (Ryan Ashton) project. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Victor tells Christine that he’s innocent, but she refuses to listen. She continues to investigate him, convinced he knew about it beforehand. Victor thinks that Christine is using this bogus investigation to try and find dirt on him, anything to toss him back in prison.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Victor brings Michael Baldwin (Christian LeBlanc) as his lawyer to handle Christine’s allegations. While he is managing the DesignDate app crisis, he realizes they have another problem on their hands –Abby and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) are at each other’s throats. He tries to get them to get along, stating that he brought Victoria on to help, but Abby feels disrespected and cannot believe her father gave her sister, someone who turned her back on him, the position she wanted.

Victor will realize that to handle the Newman Enterprises crisis; he will first have to repair the relationship between Abby and Victoria. It may be something that Victor cannot fix. Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that he fears if he can’t, the women will make it hard for the company to rebound from the DesignDate app scandal.

