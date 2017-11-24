Chip And Joanna Gaines Already In Talks For New Show After ‘Fixer Upper’ Ends Next Year

Chip and Joanna Gaines may not be off the air for long after Fixer Upper goes off the air.

The popular HGTV show is set to end after its fifth season, a bittersweet ending for fans of the couple that will leave a hole in the network’s lineup. Fixer Upper was one of the highest-rated shows in HGTV history, the Chicago Tribune noted, and made bona fide stars out of Chip and Joanna Gaines.

In a popular home improvement genre that includes several copycat shows, Fixer Upper was able to maintain its charm and viewers did not grow tired of Chip and Joanna as they did with other hosts as these shows stretched on beyond a few seasons.

The show also generated a spin off, Fixer Upper: Behind the Design, that gave fans a more intimate glimpse of how the couple came up with their designs.

It was actually the couple who announced the show’s ending earlier this year, sharing the news with fans on their blog.

“It is with both sadness and expectation that we share the news that season 5 of Fixer Upper will be our last,” they wrote.

“While we are confident that this is the right choice for us, it has for sure not been an easy one to come to terms with. Our family has grown up alongside yours, and we have felt you rooting us on from the other side of the screen. How bittersweet to say goodbye to the very thing that introduced us all in the first place.”

But Chip and Joanna Gaines may already have a new project in the works. A report from Vanity Fair says that they are already in talks with at least one other network about a new show once Fixer Upper ends.

The move may be related to their contract with HGTV, Page Six reported. The report noted that the couple felt their contract was too restrictive, despite telling fans that they were leaving to spend more time together as a family (Chip and Joanna have four children between the ages of 7 and 12). Chip and Joanna reportedly had to get permission before making public appearances or promoting their brand, Magnolia Market, which the couple felt was hamstringing to their business interests.

The fifth and final season of Fixer Upper is set to premiere on November 28. It is not yet clear when the final episode will air.

But fans hoping to see more home renovation projects from Chip and Joanna Gaines will be out of luck. Vanity Fair reported that their HGTV contract would restrict them from moving into a new show with a similar format, so their new project could look like a talk show.

