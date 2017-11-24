‘Alaskan Bush People’: No ‘Official’ Update On Ami Brown, Cancer Diagnosis Leaves Fans Thinking Show Is Ending

Alaskan Bush People fans would like another “official” update on the health of Ami Brown and her cancer diagnosis from earlier this year. Fans continue to ask via visitor posts on the Alaskan Bush People Facebook page how Ami Brown is doing since she started radiation and chemotherapy treatment for late-stage lung cancer. The Discovery Channel has not updated fans on Brown family matriarch Ami Brown since a short video was uploaded to Facebook in August of Rain and Snowbird Brown thanking Alaskan Bush People fans for their love and support. Only unofficial updates have surfaced since then about how Ami Brown is doing healthwise, leaving fans to think Alaskan Bush People is coming to an end.

The youngest Alaskan Bush People cast member, Rain Brown, 15, did give another vague update on mom Ami Brown on her personal Instagram account just over a month ago that said that “she is now” going through another round of chemotherapy after ending her “initial treatment” at the end of September, according to Monsters & Critics. Rain Brown also shared that she “can’t say” how Ami Brown is “doing just yet.” Continued silence from both the Discovery Channel, as well as members of the Brown family, on how Ami Brown is doing with her cancer treatment, along with the fact that the Alaskan Bush People Facebook page has not been updated with anything about the show — as noted by a visitor post — since the end of August during Season 7 has left fans wondering if the show is even returning.

However, photos had surfaced recently of Brown family members in Colorado, which is where filming for new episodes of Alaskan Bush People is supposed to take place, and Rain Brown shared some photos on her Instagram account in October with a tagged location in Colorado — all clues that suggest that the Brown’s long-running Discovery Channel reality TV series is not ending. Monsters & Critics also shared less than two weeks ago that a new Alaskan Bush People 2017 Christmas special is supposed to air on December 15, per a schedule that was reportedly released by the Discovery Channel. The Futon Critic notes that Alaskan Bush People has yet to be officially renewed by the Discovery Channel for Season 8.

However, unofficial news had been released that members of the Brown family were visiting Colorado recently for filming, including Ami Brown, who reportedly had to put her second round of chemo on hold due to weight loss and side effects, as previously reported by the Inquisitr. In Touch Weekly wrote last Friday that Ami Brown, as well as Billy Brown and the couple’s seven children, will reportedly all appear in Season 8 of Alaskan Bush People, noting that “rumors are swirling,” at least, because nothing has been confirmed by the Discovery Channel. Despite various photos on social media of the Brown family members in Colorado and multiple reports of a Christmas special and filming of Season 8, fans of Alaskan Bush People still want official news and updates from the Discovery Channel.

Just hours ago, another fan asked for news on how Ami Brown is doing with chemo, adding that she “can’t find any news” online. A comment back replied that Alaskan Bush People “will return” and “Ami is alive” and “getting treatments.” While some fans are looking forward to seeing the Brown family back on the small screen, other fans “don’t understand” why the Discovery Channel is airing a show where the family is still “suffering” from a late-stage lung cancer diagnosis. Ami Brown, 54, is nearing a year since she was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer, and Alaskan Bush People fans continue to hope for the “best outcome,” despite no specific “official” updates from the Discovery Channel or members of the Brown family.

