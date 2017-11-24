Black Friday 2017 Hours: Are Banks Open? Full List Of What’s Open, What’s Closed, And When To Go Shopping

Black Friday 2017 is finally here, and those looking to make a trip to the bank or run a few errands might be confused about what’s open and what’s closed.

Are banks open on Black Friday? Is the post office closed?

The day after Thanksgiving is one of the busiest days of the year for shopping, with all kinds of deals to entice consumers to get their holiday shopping started. But it also brings a number of closings, so it can be a bit confusing if you’re planning to run a few errands on what is a day off for many American workers.

What’s closed on Black Friday 2017?

While it is not a federal holiday like Thanksgiving, many officers will remain closed on Black Friday to start what is a long holiday weekend. There will be a handful of banks closed on Black Friday, especially smaller or locally based ones. As Time’s Money noted, many credit unions and small banks will be closed on Black Friday 2017, including branches of the North Carolina-based Welcome Federal Credit Union and Allegan Credit Union in Michigan.

Other banks that are on college campuses will mostly be closed on Black Friday 2017, the report noted, as the campuses will remain closed for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Many government offices are also closed on Black Friday in observance of the holiday weekend, so if you have business at local offices it might be best to check ahead to see if they will be open. Some larger federal offices will be closed as well, like Social Security offices across the state of New Jersey and a few others, NJ.com noted.

What’s open on Black Friday 2017?

Most everything else you might need will be up and running on Black Friday 2017. The U.S. Post Office will be back in operation after closing for Thanksgiving, and nearly all major banks will have their branches open again.

Grocery stores and restaurants will be open again as well, as will major retail chains that are offering some Black Friday deals. NJ.com has a list of when some of the biggest ones will be opening on Black Friday 2017.

The #BlackFriday marathon has begun! We are open for 30 straight hours. Happy Shopping! #todayweplay pic.twitter.com/p7kQ0egxZD — ToysRUs (@ToysRUs) November 23, 2017

BestBuy opens at 5 p.m. on Thursday and closes at 1 a.m. on Friday.

Sears opens at 10 a.m. on Thursday and closes at 9:30 p.m. on Friday.

Dick's Sporting Goods opens at 6 p.m. on Thursday and closes at 2 a.m. on Friday.

JCPenney opens at 2 p.m. on Thursday and closes at midnight on Friday.

Kmart opens at 6 a.m. on Thursday and closes at 10 p.m. on Friday.

Kohl's opens Thursday at 5 p.m. through midnight on Saturday, Nov. 25.

Modell's opens at 10 a.m. on Thursday and closes at 9 p.m. on Friday.

Macy's opens at 5 p.m. on Thursday.

Target opens Thursday at 6 p.m. through midnight and then re-opens Black Friday at 6 a.m.

Toys "R" Us opens at 5 p.m. on Thursday and closes at 11 p.m. on Friday.

Walmart opens at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

There may be a number of other smaller or locally owned stores that are closed on Black Friday 2017, so if you want to support your local businesses, it might be wise to call ahead and make sure they’re open first.

