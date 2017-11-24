Kevin Durant’s Mother Unsure If Son’s Relationship With Russell Westbrook Will Ever Be Mended

Kevin Durant’s mother, Wanda, told reporters that she wants to see his son and ex-teammate Russell Westbrook’s relationship mended, but admitted that she is not sure if it will ever come to pass. Wanda made the statement in the aftermath of a hard-fought 108-91 Oklahoma City Thunder win over the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night.

Wanda told ESPN she thinks the rivalry between Durant and Westbrook is “too hyped” and that it was “just basketball.”

“I just think it’s a lot of unnecessary hype around all of this really,” Wanda said.

“It’s just a game. It’s basketball. So, I don’t know. I’ll be glad when it’s over because it’s really unnecessary. It’s unfortunate, but it is what it is.”

It was an emotional night for both Westbrook and Durant as the former teammates jawed at each other all game, getting forehead-to-forehead in one instance at the jampacked Chesapeake Energy Arena. However, it was evidently more emotional for the fans inside the arena as boos showered Durant every time he touched the ball while Westbrook received unrelenting cheers.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said that the home fans “deserved to get the joy that they got out of this game” while admitting that the Thunder also earned the win.

Durant said in a post-match interview that the focus should be on the Warriors and Thunder and not on him and Westbrook. He said that the confrontations were only because of their competitive natures and that they were just “part of the game.”

“It’s about the Thunder and the Warriors. Myself and Russ are competing out there. That’s part of the game. It’s basketball. It’s not about us. We’re just playing the game, and trash talking is part of it. That’s all it is.”

Durant played for eight years in OKC and had been one of its superstars together with Westbrook until he decided to join the Warriors via free-agency in the summer of 2016. The former league MVP went on to win the NBA title last season with Golden State but had become one of the most hated personalities in the NBA.

“That’s all part of the game,” said Durant.

“It happens. That’s it. It should be about the game, not us.”

OKC will next face Golden State on February 6 next year at the Oracle Arena.

[Featured Image by Sue Ogrocki/AP Images]