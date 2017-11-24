Billy Baldwin: Trump Is A ‘5th Degree Black Belt’ With Sexual Impropriety Allegations And ‘Hit On My Wife’

Billy Baldwin blasted Donald Trump Jr. on Twitter, while claiming that President Donald Trump once hit on Billy’s wife, actress and singer Chynna Phillips. As seen in the below tweet, Don posted an article to Twitter from the Huffington Post, titled “Two More Women Accuse Sen. Al Franken Of Inappropriate Touching.” Don added wording to his tweet, instructing his Twitter followers to “talk amongst yourselves” about the article. The phrase is one that became common after Adam Sandler created a character in the “Coffee Talk” sketch on Saturday Night Live.

It was a tweet that didn’t escape Baldwin, who retweeted Don’s tweet from Wednesday, November 22, and came back with his own accusations shortly after 1:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 23, Thanksgiving Day. According to the New York Daily News, Billy fired back at Don by claiming that President Trump crashed a party the Plaza hotel that he owned at the time, making a pass at Chynna in the wake of barging in.

Billy called Trump a pro at sexually harassing women, assigning a “5th degree black belt” to Trump. Baldwin clapped back at Don’s attempts to call attention to Democratic Senator Al Franken by publishing accusations about Trump allegedly attempting to get Billy’s wife to come to Atlantic City via his helicopter with him.

Talk amongst yourselves: Two more women accuse Sen Al Franken of inappropriate touching https://t.co/rM17xQdbz6 # via @HuffPostPol — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 23, 2017

The 54-year-old Billy has been married to Chynna since 1995 and is brother to Alec Baldwin, who has famously portrayed Trump on SNL in recent years. Another party guest told the New York Daily News that Baldwin had hosted a small party at the Plaza for Chynna’s birthday when Trump knocked on the door. The guest claimed Trump barged in and tried to urge everyone to get in his helicopter and “blow this party and get out of here.”

In fact… I once had a party at the Plaza Hotel… your father showed up uninvited & hit on my wife… invited her on his helicopter to Atlantic City. She showed his fat ass the door.#TrumpRussia https://t.co/A8BInetbbZ — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) November 23, 2017

With only approximately five people at the party, the presence of Trump made the party guests uncomfortable. Trump looked Chynna “up and down” and attempted to get her to go in his helicopter. However, Chynna “laughed uncomfortably at the prospect and said thanks but no thanks,” reported the party guest, who said that Trump only stayed about 10 minutes.

“When Trump realized it wasn’t a raging Hollywood party with strippers hanging from the roof, he left with his tail between his legs. He was in the room for maybe 10 minutes.”

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]