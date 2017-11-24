Pregnant Kate Middleton Maternity Outfits: Top Chic Clothing She Recycled During Her Pregnancies

Pregnant Kate Middleton might already be eligible to be called the Queen of Maternity outfits as a report recently noted how she is able to make recycled clothing look chic and stylish during her three pregnancies.

Based on a report from the Huffington Post, the Duchess of Cambridge may as well be “The Queen of Recycling Maternity Outfits” as she proves herself to be a pro in repeating maternity ensembles without looking less than stylish.

Among her latest projects is the $1,062 “Washington” coat from fashion label Goat. She wore the elegant black coat during her Aston Villa Football Club visit with Prince William on Wednesday, pairing it with cream accents and matching them with one of her favorite winter combinations: black tights and high-cut boots of the same color.

Pregnant Kate Middleton wore the same coat in 2014 when she joined New York City First Lady Chirlaine McCray at the Northside Center for Child Development in Harlem, based on a report from People. At the time, she was expecting Princess Charlotte who is now 2-years-old.

In the same manner, the Duchess also recycled another Goat coat—this time, a cream-colored one—from March 2013 when she went for a charity visit in Buckinghamshire and matched it with her favorite winter bottoms. According to Hello magazine, she wore the same ensemble in November 2017 with a slight change in her hairstyle as her brown mane is shorter this time around.

She also re-wore her stunning black lace Diane von Furstenberg gown when she graced the 2017 Anna Freud Centre Gala at Kensington Palace’s Orangery on November 7, a dress she wore first when she was pregnant with Princess Charlotte at The Royal Variety Performance in 2014. She also changed up her hair for this specific style: from pinned up to relaxed and loose.

She also stepped out twice while wearing her polka-dot Topshop dress during her previous pregnancies, turning the high-street fashion wedding-ready by adding a classy black-and-white hat, based on the piece from Hello.

Whether pregnant or not, Kate Middleton has repeatedly proven herself to be a practical and stylish by mixing up outfits to create looks that fit a royal.

[Featured Image by Geoff Pugh – WPA Pool /Getty Images]