‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Carly Meets Her Match In Kim, Nelle Wiggles Her Way Back To Michael’s Life

General Hospital spoilers tease a possible conflict between Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) and Dr. Kim Nero (Tamara Braun). Oscar’s mother finally met the Corinthos family. To everyone’s surprise, she knows Patient 6 (Steve Burton). After laying eyes on Stone Cold Jason, Kim called him Drew. A lot of Port Charles residents are turning against current Jason (Billy Miller), but Kim’s claims could put a curious spin on the current situation in town. Meanwhile, Nelle (Chloe Lanier) will continue to push her way into Michael’s life.

Carly Meets Kim

Carly finally met Oscar’s mom, and Kim is one tough lady. General Hospital spoilers show that Carly might have a conflict with Kim who will claim Patient 6 is Drew. From her reaction during their meeting, it seems like Kim and Drew were lovers. Patient 6 will tell Kim she is mistaken, and he is not Drew. He will reveal that Drew had an identical twin, Jason, and she could have confused them since they looked exactly the same.

Carly and Sonny will help Patient 6 explain the situation to Kim. Of course, Carly will insist that he is Jason and not the Drew she used to know. Kim would be convinced she just met Drew again. She might buy the explanation about the twins, but she could also be stubborn in proving Patient 6 is Drew. With Carly insisting Patient 6 is Jason and Kim convinced he is Drew, General Hospital spoilers tease these two ladies could be in for charged encounters.

Kim is less inclined to believe current Jason is the Drew she knew because he has a new face. She will wait for the result of the investigation involving Jason and Drew. General Hospital spoilers reveal that new evidence will shed light on the identity of the twin. Patient 6 would most likely be christened as Jason, but Kim might not accept this easily.

Nelle Wants Michael Back

Kim might not be the only person who will stand up against Carly. General Hospital spoilers show that Nelle could find a way to wiggle back into Michael’s life. She sent him a Thanksgiving greeting through text. Michael wanted time to think about things away from Nelle. He was fed up with all her lies, but he doesn’t hate her through and through.

From the looks of it, Nelle is just looking for the right opportunity to reunite with Michael. General Hospital spoilers reveal that she will find the spark she needs for Michael to take her back. Next week, Michael will receive a surprising news which could change his life. Nelle could be involved in this.

Nelle could claim she is carrying Michael’s child, and if this happens Carly will definitely be furious. Needless to say, General Hospital spoilers tease that Maxie and Nathan will be involved in this too.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images, Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images, and Joe Scarnici/Getty Images]