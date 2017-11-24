Tesla Roadster 2.0: Elon Musk’s Ridiculous Figures For Super EV Are Incredibly Attainable, Here’s Why

When Tesla CEO Musk unveiled the Roadster 2, auto enthusiasts practically went crazy over its impressive figures. The EV’s specs and quoted performance is, in a lot of ways, a bit crazy, considering that Musk claimed a 0-60 mph time of 1.9 seconds and 10,000 Nm of torque. That’s well into supercar territory, and it borders on what could be considered a road-legal vehicle.

Despite this, however, a recent Top Gear report stated that Elon Musk’s quoted performance for the Tesla Roadster 2 is well within the realms of possibility. According to the auto media firm, the key to Tesla’s latest creation is its release date. After all, while today’s auto technology is not really that optimized for such performance, the EV landscape by the time the Roadster 2 gets released would have already evolved.

One thing that Tesla would need to accomplish with the Roadster 2 is its battery capacity. So far, even the company’s top vehicles, the P100D series, top out at 100 kWh. The Roadster 2’s battery is at a completely different level, with the performance-bred EV starting with a 200 kWh unit. Thus, for all intents and purposes, the insanely quick car that was taking Tesla fans last week for test drives in Plaid Mode was actually equipped with a battery that Tesla is yet to unveil.

In a lot of ways, the Roadster 2’s battery improvements over Tesla’s present-day vehicles make perfect sense. Other EV manufacturers, after all, such as BMW and Renault, have attained breakthroughs in battery technology in just a few years. The BMW i3, for example, gained 55 percent more range from 2013 to 2016, while the Renault Zoe gained 85 percent more battery capacity from 2012 to 2016. Considering Tesla’s mastery of EVs, a significant improvement in battery technology within the next three years is incredibly possible.

0 to 100 km/h in 1.9 sec pic.twitter.com/xTOTDGuwQj — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 17, 2017

The Top Gear report even went so far as to state that overall, the weight of the Roadster 2’s 200 kWh battery pack would likely not hinder the car’s overall performance on a track. After all, while its massive battery would make the vehicle a lot heavier, its AWD and low center of gravity would allow the car to be nimble enough around tight corners.

If there’s anything that might actually cripple the Roadster 2, however, it would be its tires. According to a recent calculation by noted YouTuber Engineering Explained, the Tesla Roadster’s quoted acceleration, top speed, and overall performance would, at the end of the day, depend on the tires that the vehicle would be equipped with. The Roadster’s torque and acceleration, after all, is so powerful that any ordinary set of tires would not be able to perform well.

For now, however, the wait for the eventual arrival of the Tesla Roadster 2 continues.

[Featured Image by Tesla]