WWE Rumors: Early Plans For The Elimination Chamber Pay-Per-View Leading To ‘WrestleMania 34’

The Raw-exclusive Elimination Chamber pay-per-view is scheduled for February 25, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada, looks to have some major plans leading into WrestleMania 34. Over the previous number of Elimination Chamber events, some have featured title matches, while others have been No. 1 contender matches for world championships. The match in 2008 was tri-branded for Raw and SmackDown/ECW and concluded with The Undertaker winning his respective match to compete against Edge for the World Heavyweight Championship, and Triple H winning his respective match to compete against Randy Orton and John Cena for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 24.

The most recent No. 1 contender match occurred in February of 2013, when Jack Swagger defeated Chris Jericho, Daniel Bryan, Mark Henry, Kane, and Randy Orton to earn an opportunity to challenge Alberto Del Rio for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 29. The three following matches following this was Randy Orton retaining his WWE World Heavyweight Championship in 2014, The New Day retaining their Tag Team Championship in 2015, and Ryback winning the Intercontinental Championship for the first time also in 2015. This year, Bray Wyatt was able to defeat John Cena, The Miz, AJ Styles, Dean Ambrose, and Baron Corbin to win his first and only WWE Championship. While the most recent one was a championship match, it looks to be a change in plans for the event in 2018.

How Elimination Chamber Will Tie Into WrestleMania 34

Since the next Elimination Chamber will be Raw-exclusive, the belief is that it will be a No. 1 contender match once again. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Roman Reigns could be the winner of this match if someone from SmackDown Live wins the Royal Rumble. However, if a person from Raw wins the 30-man elimination match, it could set up a multi-person match for the Universal Championship.

When Bray Wyatt won the WWE Championship at the most recent Elimination Chamber match, it was essentially a part of the angle where Randy Orton became a member of the Wyatt Family, and would eventually leave the faction and challenge Wyatt for the title. Orton would win the title at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando, Florida, making Wyatt a placeholder for Orton’s Royal Rumble win. With the match still locked in to be Reigns vs. Lesnar in New Orleans on April 8, a SmackDown Live roster member winning the Royal Rumble would be a strong foreshadowing of what to expect at Elimination Chamber, and subsequently, WrestleMania 34.

