WWE News: Shawn Michaels To Join WWE Star The Miz In New Movie Sequel

WWE legend Shawn Michaels will be taking on an interesting movie role in the near future. The WWE Hall of Famer will join former WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz who resumes his role in a popular series. For Michaels, it marks yet another acting role as he has recently appeared in a few films since retiring from the wrestling ring.

On Wednesday, Wrestling Inc reported that Shawn Michaels and WWE SmackDown Live women’s star Becky Lynch will join The Miz in the latest edition of The Marine. This will be the sixth installment in the popular series of WWE Studios films. The first of these featured John Cena in the title role, while the second installment featured former WWE star Ted Dibiase in the lead role. The Miz took over for the third film as Jake Carter and has been in the lead role for the series ever since.

The new movie is said to be titled The Marine 6: Close Quarters. In this latest sequel, Miz reprises his role as Jake Carter with Shawn Michaels also set to play a fellow Marine named Luke Trapper. Becky Lynch’s role has yet to be defined, but the plot is said to deal with the two marines having to rescue a kidnapped girl from a dangerous group of terrorists. It’s possible Lynch could be that kidnapped girl or a foreign terrorist in the film.

For Shawn Michaels, it’s not his first film role. “HBK” appeared in 2017’s The Resurrection of Gavin Stone, a film from WWE Studios and Blumhouse Tilt. The movie starred Brett Dalton, Anjelah Johnson, and Neil Flynn. Michaels also took on the role of Ted in Pure Country: Pure Heart, a musical western film that was released just this past August.

Besides his upcoming co-star role in The Marine series, Shawn Michaels continues to teach professional wrestling. The Heartbreak Kid currently works with Terry Taylor at the WWE Performance Centre to teach one of the final levels of instruction that aspiring talent is taught on.

It appears with this newest role that Michaels has certainly started to adapt to his life outside of the wrestling ring by beginning to lose himself in different acting roles. However, there are probably plenty of fans who still want to see him back for “one more match” and another delivery of Sweet Chin Music in the ring.

[Featured Image by WWE]