Miley Cyrus Addresses Pregnancy Rumors After Fans Freaked Out Over Her ‘Bump’ Photo On Thanksgiving Birthday

Is Miley Cyrus pregnant? That was her fans’ big question after seeing an image she posted on Instagram for her Thanksgiving birthday where she appeared to be cradling a “baby bump” while holding up letter balloons that spell her name.

It looks like the festivities during the 25-year-old “Malibu” singer’s birthday and Thanksgiving celebration has been made more interesting by speculations that she may be pregnant with her first child with rekindled love, Liam Hemsworth. In fact, her fans just freaked out online after seeing an image of her with a slightly bigger belly in a photo she posted ahead of her 25th birthday which also kicked off her Thanksgiving celebration.

According to Hollywood Life, Miley Cyrus fueled pregnancy rumors even more after she added the hashtag #VeganTurkeyBaby to caption her photo where she wore an oversized grey shirt with her hair let loose and her feet bare.

“So close to b-day time! Stoked for a day full of Tofurkey & loved ones! Ain’t it ironic? #VeganTurkeyBaby,” she captioned the image.

Before the Instagram post, fans have already started speculating about the possibility that the 25-year-old The Voice coach may be pregnant, especially after she appeared in NBC’s hit talent show wearing an oversized, ruffled pink dress that many social media users dubbed as her “trash bag” outfit.

After remaining mum about the matter for days, Miley Cyrus is finally addressing the pregnancy rumors, explaining that she is merely stuffed with Vegan Turkey, a.k.a. “tofurkey,” during her Thanksgiving celebration with her family.

“RUDE!!! Not pregnant just eating a s**t ton of tofurkey,” she posted on Twitter while sharing the same image that fueled speculations in the first place.

But while she may have closed the door on that possibility for now, Hollywood Life revealed that her friends wouldn’t be surprised if she and Liam will be expecting a child soon.

Citing an unnamed source reportedly close to the couple, the outlet revealed that their pals think they would be good parents should they be blessed with a child anytime soon. Plus, Miley and Liam have already expressed their wish to have children while they were still young.

“Nobody would be surprised if she was expecting though,” the source said, explaining that the couple “have made no secret about wanting kids together, and about wanting to be young parents.”

“Their relationship is amazing right now, rock solid, and they are completely committed to each other. Miley is so full of love, and she is a really caring and kind person — She’s a natural mom.”

The insider went on to elaborate on how the couple would be “awesome parents someday” and that their friends are “crossing their fingers and hoping for an announcement in the future.”

Based on her birthday posts on Twitter, Miley Cyrus appears to be head over heels for Liam as he continues to prove that he is the best boyfriend ever with sweet gifts on her special day.

Even so, she has made it clear on her social media channels that she is currently not pregnant, contrary to rumors swirling around.

