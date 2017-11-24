Kenley Collins, the standout contestant on Project Runway Season 5, has come out with her own account of Harvey Weinstein’s tyranny in the entertainment industry. The designer, who was 25-years-old when she appeared on the reality program, revealed that the disgraced producer aggressively controlled her career even after the show and threatened to destroy her if she didn’t cooperate.

In 2009, Collins detailed in an interview with Page Six that she was approached by Weinstein’s head producer for Project Runway, Barbara Schneeweiss, to appear on a “two-hour all-star special.” When she refused to do the show because it offered no pay and the contract was “crazy,” Schneeweiss reminded her that they “made” her and that they can control the opportunities that would be offered to her.

“When I refused to do the show, because [they offered] no pay and [asked me to sign] a crazy contract, Schneeweiss reminded me that they ‘made me’ and can control any future opportunities I get.”

Collins, who was the runner-up in Project Runway Season 5, added that Weinstein’s book editors also asked her to take time in a book about the show. She was warned that not cooperating would be a bad idea for her. Indeed, Collins claims that she was depicted very negatively in the book and she never received any compensation for it.

Weinstein served as an executive producer on Project Runway since its second season. His former studio, The Weinstein Company, co-produced the program with Bunim-Murray Productions, ET reported. When his sexual harassment scandal erupted, his name has since been removed from the production credit on the show.

More and more women have come out with their own accounts of falling victim to the predatory Weinstein, as well as other prominent figures in the industry that use their power to strong-arm women into doing their own bidding.

In her Thanksgiving message, actress Uma Thurman blasted Weinstein and his “wicked conspirators.” She added that she’s “glad it’s going slowly” and that the Academy Award-winning producer doesn’t deserve an easy way out for what he’s done. She also hinted, by using the “#metoo” hashtag, that she was also harassed by Weinstein. The actress starred in Weinstein-produced movies Pulp Fiction and Kill Bill.

The allegations against Weinstein were first detailed in a story published by The New York Times. At that time, eight women took part in the interview to share their story. Since then more stars have opened up about their harrowing encounters with the powerful producer, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie, and Kate Beckinsale.

[Featured Image by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images]