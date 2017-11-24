Leonardo DiCaprio Alleged Midlife Crisis: Rejects Friends From Personal Life Amid Social Struggles

Leonardo DiCaprio is allegedly said to be distancing himself from his closest friends, with the act of finding a woman he can settle down with becoming harder for the actor.

According to OK! Magazine, while Leonardo DiCaprio has always been known to like the party scene, hanging with beautiful models and having a fun night out with his famous celebrity friends, all that has changed.

The actor finds it ever-so-hard to even hold a conversation with some of his closest pals; he hasn’t been as social with his friends in quite a long time, and it almost seems as if he’s having a midlife crisis, a source claims.

Leonardo DiCaprio has never had a problem with getting himself a girlfriend either, but as of late, the publication reports that he’s lost his interest in even considering the idea of going on a date with another girl.

He has completely secluded himself from his loved ones and those around him don’t know what’s going on with him, which is beginning to worry them, it’s further added.

Leonardo DiCaprio is famously known for keeping a low profile at all times, so it’s hard to make out whether allegations regarding his supposed decision to shun his closest friends and family members is true or not.

It is stressed, however, that Leonardo DiCaprio hasn’t been seen with a girlfriend by his side in quite a while, which may have triggered the publication to base their story off of that alone.

Whatever the case may be, OK! Magazine claims that Leonardo DiCaprio isn’t being himself right now, with one source predicting that he’s not only suffering a midlife crisis, he’s becoming very antisocial.

It’s already affected his life as friends are desperately concerned for his well-being, but since they can’t get through to the Hollywood star, Leonardo DiCaprio’s pals and relatives feel helpless because there’s no action they can take to get to him.

A post shared by Leonardo DiCaprio (@leonardodicaprio) on Nov 20, 2017 at 11:08am PST

A rep for Leonardo has yet to comment on claims regarding his supposed antisocial midlife crisis, but considering how private DiCaprio is with his personal life, fans shouldn’t hold their breath to hear an official response from the A-list star.

