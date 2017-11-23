The Weeknd: Why He Wants Bella Hadid Back After Selena Gomez Split

The Weeknd reportedly wants Bella Hadid back and he’s not hiding his feelings about it anymore either, according to a new report.

Reports claims that the “Starboy” singer has been trying to get back with his ex-girlfriend for well over a couple of weeks now, ever since he suddenly pulled the plug on his romance with Selena Gomez.

Last month, it was stressed that The Weeknd and Gomez had fallen out of love, which was heavily blamed on their hectic work schedules, consequently leading the R&B star to call it quits, though they remain to be good friends, sources claim.

And now that Selena has seemingly gone back to be with her former ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber, The Weeknd is following in similar footsteps in hoping to reconcile with Hadid, who had split from just one year ago.

Last week, The Weeknd was spotted leaving Bella’s apartment in New York, giving fans the impression that the two have already been working on a reunion for some time.

And now, it’s said that it’s almost official that The Weeknd and his ex-girlfriend are back together, though they plan on keeping things under the radar for the time being.

⭐️ A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on Nov 20, 2017 at 9:49am PST

A source shares that The Weeknd never stopped loving Bella — even during his time with Selena, he still thought about the supermodel from time to time, so when the split with Gomez came along, the singer knew he wanted Hadid back.

The way he’s approached the situation so far seems to be working, especially with insiders having revealed that The Weeknd had been calling Bella non-stop after his split.

From endless text messages to phone calls, it was evidently clear the “Secrets” hitmaker wanted another chance, and from the way things have been playing out, it seems as if Hadid is willing to give him exactly that.

⭐️ A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on Nov 20, 2017 at 9:46am PST

Last year, the couple supposedly broke up due to their schedules conflicting with their relationship, but now that Bella is busier than ever before, fans are already questioning how the duo will plan on making it work this time around.

For the time being, it seems that both parties are just happy to be in each other’s presence again.

[Featured Image by Larry Busacca/Getty Images]