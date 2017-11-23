Beyonce Shaded Kim Kardashian At Serena Williams’ Wedding: Avoided ‘KUWTK’ Star Amid Kanye West Feud

Beyonce certainly didn’t seem in the mood to be talking to Kim Kardashian when she attended Serena Williams’ wedding last week.

According to reports, Beyonce and Kim have had a frosty relationship ever since Kanye West had his infamous on-stage meltdown, slamming the singer for not making efforts to organize play dates with their combined children.

Kanye strongly hinted that he felt as if Jay Z and Beyonce didn’t care for his family, let alone his wife Kim, which deeply bothered him, as he expressed during a live show last year.

Since then, Beyonce and Jay have reportedly kept their distance from the rapper and his wife, making Serena’s wedding one of the first encounters the singer has had with Kardashian, whom reports say Beyonce was not looking forward to seeing.

Kim and Beyonce have been friends with Serena for several years, so it seemed rather obvious that they would both be there, but according to reports, Beyonce made very little effort in starting a conversation with the TV personality.

Sources tell the media publication that Beyonce had it in her to at least greet Kardashian and ask her how she’s been doing upon stumbling into one another, but after that, it definitely seemed like Queen Bey didn’t want to be bothered by her.

Supposedly, Beyonce would make cold looks towards Kim at times, giving the impression that all isn’t well between the two, especially since Kanye and Jay Z are still said to be feuding over financial issues regarding the streaming service Tidal.

While that doesn’t necessarily have anything to do with Beyonce or Kardashian, the insider doesn’t fail to mention that the “Drunk In Love” hitmaker has never been a big fan of Kim, so she sees no reason to try and be her best pal just because they have a mutual friend that they both share.

Beyonce is all about being cordial, even with people that she isn’t the biggest fan of, and after their brief encounter, it seemed like the two had an understanding that they didn’t want to talk about the drama they’ve been involved in at Serena’s wedding.

The timing didn’t seem right, so they left their conversation at that and took their seats to watch Williams tie the knot to her husband, Alexis Ohanian.

