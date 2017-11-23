Kylie Jenner ‘KUWTK’ Baby Announcement: Set To Earn $10 Million From Pregnancy Revelation

Kylie Jenner has her eyes on the money, with reports claiming she will announce her pregnancy very soon.

The 20-year-old, who has been hiding from the public ever since the news about her expecting a child went viral, is said to be in talks to land a one-off spin-off show that will address all the questions fans have been wanting to know.

According to reports, this has been Kylie Jenner’s plan all along. The reason behind her decision not to announce the news on social media was mainly to land a huge deal with the E! network.

Sources claim that executives are willing to splash a whopping $10 million for the exclusive rights to the show, along with Kylie Jenner’s agreement that she will announce the pregnancy and give fans an insight look as she prepares for motherhood.

The family has been filming scenes for KUWTK for the past couple of weeks, so it’s believed that whenever Kylie Jenner is taped, she could actually be documenting her journey for what will become the spin-off to the popular hit show.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Nov 22, 2017 at 10:55am PST

Nothing has been confirmed yet, but insiders say that neither Kylie Jenner nor her mother Kris Jenner, is letting an opportunity like this get by them.

Kylie, who has remained low-key for the past two months, is also said to be in talks to announce plans for her engagement to Travis Scott.

The couple has been making rumors for months regarding an alleged proposal, which the Kardashians have firmly denied so far, but from the way it looks, everything is being saved for the show, evidently resulting in massive ratings for the network.

Official reports have revealed that Kylie Jenner is due to give birth sometime in February, and now that her baby bump is really starting to show, it’s gotten extremely hard for the TV personality to keep things off the radar from the public.

Red Velvet Holiday Lip Kit is officially available on KylieCosmetics.com ???? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Nov 22, 2017 at 3:24pm PST

From what’s been gathered, the family is still shooting scenes for their reality show, but Kylie Jenner would most likely be filming for her spin-off, which has yet to be announced by the E! Network.

[Featured Image by Ari Perilstein/Getty Images]