‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Andre DiMera Unleashes His Fury Over Kate’s Secrets And Lies

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of November 27 reveal Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis) will go into a rage. Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) finally confesses the truth about what Theo Carver (Kyler Pettis) was doing the night he was shot. However, she admits it a little too late and to the wrong person. The damage has been done. Andre was accused and is facing severe consequences for something he didn’t even do.

According to the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, Days of Our Lives spoilers for Friday, December 1, reveal Andre is going to explode. It comes just after Kate confesses Theo’s shooting is her fault. The November promo released by the soap opera’s official Twitter account shows her crying to the former villain. Furthermore, DOOL spoilers from She Knows state that he makes a decision about his fake wife.

Even though Andre DiMera has done his fair share of lying and secret-keeping, Kate really crossed the line. Not only did she allow Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) to believe it was the disgraced Salemite, but she is also going to allow things to go out of control. Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Chad is going to kick Andre out of the mansion. He will likely lose any claim to the DiMera fortune and business. Not only that, but Andre just really wants his brother to love him. Kate’s actions have destroyed the tiny bit of trust that Chad had in his sibling.

Even though Andre has quite a checkered past, he is doing his best to be an honorable man. This is because of his friendship with Abigail (Marci Miller). When she was in the hospital, the two had a conversation about mental illness. Andre mentioned that he understood her pain because at one time, he was also sick. It seems sad that he is trying so hard, but nobody will give him the benefit of the doubt. Nobody except Abby, of course.

If Kate’s plan is to turn Andre back into a villain, she is headed in the right direction. There is only so much a man can take before he reverts to his old ways.

Days of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.

[Featured Image by Omar Vega/Invision/AP Images]