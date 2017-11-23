Kylie Jenner Announces Black Friday Sale For Her Popular Cosmetics Line

Kylie Jenner recently launched her cosmetics holiday collection and now has another surprise for fans.

The 20-year-old cosmetics mogul announced the Kylie Cosmetics Black Friday sale Thursday morning as fans gear up for post-Thanksgiving shopping.

Jenner is giving fans 40 percent off all lip products and 30 percent off all palettes from 9 p.m. PST tonight through 11:59 p.m. PST Friday. The site also sent an email announcing that Kylie Cosmetics gift cards are now available for the first time ever.

Shoppers can enjoy free domestic shipping on orders over $40, while international shipping is free on orders over $60.

Kylie released her 2017 holiday collection on November 22 with most of the products selling out within the first hour.

While both lipstick sets and eyeshadow palettes are no longer available, fans can still purchase the holiday Red Velvet lip kit, cosmetics bag, and the complete holiday bundle for $250.

Last year, Jenner had a larger holiday launch as she introduced a 12 days of Christmas online event. Bustle reported on Kylie Cosmetics surprises as shoppers were greeted with a new product or promotion each of the days.

Perhaps Kylie toned down her holiday collection this year as she also announced new pop-up locations at Topshop stores across the country.

The 2017 Holiday Collection ❄️ ???? Nov 22, 3pm pst The Naughty Palette The Nice Palette The Holiday Wet Set Cosmetics Bag Sugar Lip Set Spice Lip Set A post shared by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) on Nov 20, 2017 at 8:14pm PST

The Los Angeles Times covered Jenner’s newest pop-up locations as they opened in seven stores from New York to Los Angeles.

Per usual, Kylie Cosmetics fans were lined around the buildings on opening day in anticipation of being one of the first to shop the in-store collections.

When it came to addressing her growing brand, the L.A. Times quoted Jenner as saying her mission is to empower young women while giving them confidence through makeup.

As her brand is said to be worth $420 million, it seems as if Kylie may be on to something with her cosmetics as she proves to be more popular than ever this holiday season.

Black Friday sale starts TONIGHT at 9pm pst! 40% off all lip products and 30% off palettes (all Kyshadow palettes, Koko Face Palette and Skinny Dip Face Duo) ???????? A post shared by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) on Nov 23, 2017 at 10:07am PST

Big sister Kim Kardashian also announced a Black Friday sale for her KKW Beauty site.

Starting at 6 p.m. PST tonight, shoppers can get 20 percent off the Creme Contour & Highlight Kit. Fans can also get 30 percent off the Powder Contour & Highlight Kits and the KKW Creme Liquid Lipstick Collection.

Kim launched a fragrance collection earlier this month that has since sold out. However, the perfumes will be restocked today at 6 p.m. as well.

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]