WWE Rumors: Former WWE Champion To Return To WWE Full Time?

If the latest WWE rumors end up true, a former WWE champion may be on his way back to the professional wrestling ring for a full-time schedule. It’s being said that Dave Batista has “kept a finger on WWE’s pulse” even though he’s been away from the company for several years now. Here are the latest WWE rumors about Batista’s potential for a comeback with the pro wrestling company.

On Thursday, the Pop Culture website reported that “The Animal” Batista appeared on Jim “JR” Ross’ podcast and spoke about possibly making a full-time return to the WWE ring. While Batista mentioned he would be interested in doing so, the other strong factor in this all is that he said WWE head honcho Vince McMahon is also aware of the potential for him to return. During his time on JR’s podcast, he said the reason he hasn’t gone back is that he doesn’t want to do a “one-off thing” but work a more regular schedule.

Add to all of this the fact that Batista said if he came back, he’d even work house shows as part of a full-time WWE schedule. It’s been said in the past that not many WWE stars who return sign on for that much. For example, Brock Lesnar wasn’t working a lot of house shows as part of his limited schedule, but he has appeared as part of them a bit more recently over the past several months.

Batista last appeared in a significant WWE storyline when he won the Royal Rumble 2014 match several years ago. He’d go on to be a part of the main event at WrestleMania 30 which was a Triple Threat championship match that also involved Randy Orton and Daniel Bryan. It was Bryan who won the unified title match in New Orleans, Louisiana, after forcing Batista to tap out to the Yes Lock submission hold.

Otherwise, Batista has pretty much been going the way of The Rock in terms of starring in various film projects including a few blockbusters such as the two Guardians of the Galaxy films as Drax the Destroyer. He’ll resume that role for the next Marvel Avengers movies as well, and a third GOTG movie by 2020.

If he returns to WWE, “The Animal” already has at least one opponent he’d be interested in working a program with and that’s his former “Evolution” stablemate. Batista wants to work with fellow 48-year-old superstar Triple H if he makes a comeback. That could set up an interesting matchup for a WrestleMania pay-per-view or other big event. Vince McMahon and HHH would certainly be on board because bringing back a six-time champion could be “best for business.”

[Featured Image by WWE]