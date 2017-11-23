‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Hilary Gets Competition, Fierce Tension Over Sex Ring Story?

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Hilary Curtis (Mishael Morgan) will be getting some fierce competition during the week of November 27. Lisa Guerrero (Inside Edition correspondent) will guest star on the CBS soap opera on Friday, December 1. She will sit down to interview Scott Grainger (Daniel Hall) about the sex ring case he solved. Hilary will likely feel jealous when Scott chooses to sit down with a national anchor person over her.

According to Soap Opera Digest, Lisa Guerrero will appear on Young and the Restless on Friday, December 1 as a journalist named Kerry Forrest. Apparently, Kerry comes to Genoa City to talk to Scott about the sex ring. She had heard about Zack’s (Ryan Ashton) scandal and death, and she hoped Scott would give her an exclusive interview.

Lisa explained that she mostly worked with Daniel Hall, the actor who plays Scott Grainger. She stated that not only is Hall gorgeous and kind, but he is a fabulous actor. She loved that Young and the Restless did a storyline that brought awareness to sex trafficking. She added that it is a huge problem not only in the United States but all over the world.

The invitation to appear on Young and the Restless came out of the blue. CBS called her to ask if she was interested in appearing on the soap opera. They wanted a “real” journalist to play Kerry Forrest. Lisa said that she didn’t even have to think the offer over; she jumped at the chance.

Guerrero explained that she has always loved soap operas and since Young and the Restless and Inside Edition are CBS shows, she felt compelled to do the show.

“It was fun to get my toes back into the pool of soap operas,” Guerrero said.

Lisa will spotlight the Young and the Restless appearance with a behind the scenes segment on Inside Edition. It will air sometime during the week of November 27. She thinks it will be fun for her viewers, who are also soap fans, see her on the daytime drama.

As for another trip to Genoa City, Guerrero would love to make an encore appearance. Lisa said that she still does acting roles here and there as they fit in with her Inside Edition gig, so she would jump at the chance to come back again.

How will Hilary react to some fierce competition for a trending news story? Lisa tells the Y&R fans to watch Friday’s episode to find out.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

