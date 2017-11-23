‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Will Horton Meets Arianna, But With Bittersweet Results, Still Has No Memories

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of November 27 reveal Will Horton (Chandler Massey) will meet his daughter. It will be their first reunion since his alleged death. Even though fans are hoping it will trigger his memories, there is no such luck. There will be a bit of a spark, but that is all. The results are bittersweet for everyone involved.

According to the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal Monday is going to be a big day. Will Horton will finally meet his daughter, 4-year-old Arianna. They would have met last week, but Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) took the child to take care of a small injury. While they were gone, Will and Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) talked. Just when Gabi was showing the father of her child photos and recalling a beach story, Marlena and Arianna walked in.

Previously, Days Of Our Lives spoilers hinted that Ari could be the key to triggering Will’s memories. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case. Even though there is a tiny spark deep inside Will, seeing his daughter does not give him back his memories. His mind is still a blank slate except for the lies that Susan Banks (Eileen Davidson) fed him for two years.

Not only will this be devastating for Will, Marlena, and Gabi, but for Arianna. Even though she isn’t told any details, children can sense when something isn’t right. However, Will does hold the little girl in his arms. He feels something for the child, so he knows a connection is there. He just can’t remember her, at least not yet.

Everything is overwhelming and confusing to the Salemite right now. Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) is just making things worse by being so pushy. Thankfully, Will seems to connect with his grandmother, Marlena. Days Of Our Lives spoilers indicate Will Horton asks Marlena for her help. He wants the psychiatrist to hypnotize him, thinking that might jog his memories. However, it fails, just like everything else they have tried.

This is what leads Sami to do the unthinkable and go too far. After Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) tells Will about his mother’s crazy plan, he makes a decision. Angry, he tells Sami that he never wants to see her again. Of course, this devastates Sami, but she should have listened to her mother’s advice.

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.

