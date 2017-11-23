A northwest Indiana high school teacher was arrested after students videoed her using drugs in the classroom.

In the video that went viral after it was shared Wednesday, the 24-year-old teacher at Lake Central High School in St. John, identified as Samantha Cox, appears to cut lines and prepare the narcotic substance for use. The video then shows her retreat to a corner of the classroom and snort the drug. Students captured the video from outside a window, unseen by the teacher in the locked classroom, who remained unaware of her actions being recorded.

The woman was handcuffed and led out of the school Wednesday afternoon after the video was seen by the school’s principal. Junior student Will Rogers said he filmed his teacher doing drugs between classes, WGN 9 reported.

“She’s in the corner, hiding with a chair and a book and what appears to be cocaine, putting it into lines. When I actually watched the footage again and again and I just realized that my English teacher just did cocaine,” he said.

Police reportedly learned the teacher was snorting a mix of cocaine and heroin on the day of arrest, according to the Northwest Indiana Times. The student who witnessed the act was lauded by cops for bringing the teacher’s actions to his school administration’s notice. Parents said they were relieved to learn of the arrest before any student could be harmed.

VIDEO: Students Catch Teacher Snorting Cocaine In Classroom… https://t.co/prY7BvvgnU — DRUDGE REPORT (@DRUDGE_REPORT) November 23, 2017

Though cocaine use has been declining in the U.S., the drug continues to flood the streets, fueled by a surge in supply from South America, mainly from Colombia, according to the State Department. In its report published in March, the department pointed to increased cocaine overdose rates in 2014. Heroin was recognized as the greatest drug threat in the country, killing an estimated 10,500 Americans in 2014. The department said the actual number of overdose deaths due to heroin is likely to be higher. Drug control agencies have also been concerned about heroin adulteration with synthetic opioids like fentanyl, which could be behind the rising number of deaths. Over 64,000 Americans died from drug overdose last year, the government’s data on drug abuse suggests.

Wednesday’s arrest in Indiana comes on the heels of another drug-related incident involving a school teacher earlier in November. A second-grade school teacher in Tampa, who failed sobriety tests after being pulled over by cops, was accused of driving under influence and also charged with possession of cocaine.

