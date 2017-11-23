Eminem’s other handle is Slim Shady, but apparently, Donald Trump is doing the shading — and the rapper is not too happy with being snubbed by his adversary.

Eminem opened up recently in a BET interview about his diss track on October 6, where he dropped a bar-for-bar freestyle rap against Donald Trump. The Missouri-born rapper, born Marshall Bruce Mathers III, said he is particularly angry at Trump’s silence.

“I was and still am extremely angry. I can’t stand that motherf***er. I feel like he’s not paying attention to me. I was kind of waiting for him to say something and for some reason, he didn’t say anything.”

The Daily Wire said Em’s rant sounds more like an upset teen “lashing out at his father” instead of “a 45-year-old massively successful celebrity talking about the President of the United States.”

Eminem’s freestyle anti-Trump Rap appears below. Em’s cypher contains strong language.

In the video, the Detroit-based MC laid out a myriad of reasons why Trump is a racist and a person not deserving of the presidency.

“From his endorsement of Bannon, support for the Klansmen, tiki torches in hand for the soldier that’s black and comes home from Iraq and is still told to go back to Africa, fork and a dagger, and this racist 94-year-old grandpa, who keeps ignoring our past, historical deplorable factors,” Em said in the rap diatribe.

The recent video is the second time Eminem has attacked Trump using his platform and lyrical flow. Months ago, Big Sean dropped the song,”No Favors” and features Eminem, who raps that “Trump is a “b*tch.”

“I’m anti, can’t no government handle a commando. Your man don’t want it, Trump’s a b*tch. I’ll make his whole brand go under,” Eminem raps.

Eminem didn’t offer his take on why Donald Trump has ignored him for nearly two months. Em’s public rant about the New York billionaire has been viewed by nearly 40 million users on YouTube as of this writing and tens of millions more during the screening at the BET Awards.

Trump is known for launching blistering attacks via his Twitter account aimed at people of color and women, as multiple sources have reported. He has maintained a steady tweet storm against African-American NFL players who have been protesting racism and police brutality of young boys and men of color.

The first-time politician shot back at Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors team for voicing plans not to attend the customary White House meet-and-greet after a championship win. Most recently, Trump lashed out at Lavar Ball, the father of Los Angeles Lakers point guard and UCLA standout Lonzo Ball.

The president took to Twitter and voiced his displeasure for the elder Ball’s refusal to thank him for his alleged role in negotiating the release of his younger son, LaMelo Ball, from detention in China for alleged shoplifting. Trump called Mr. Ball “ungrateful” and said he should have left his son in the China “jail.” The angry president later called the father an “ungrateful fool” and compared him to “a poor man’s version of Don King.”

CNN’s editor-at-large, Chris Cillizza, denounced the “credit-hogging Trump,” saying his tweets at Ball “crossed a line, even for him.”

“Given Trump’s demonstrated willingness — as a candidate and as president — to play on racial stereotypes and racial animus to benefit his own political interests, it’s impossible to ignore the underlying messaging here,” Cillizza added.

Eminem’s rap about Trump’s sentiments towards people of color loosely echoes statements made by Cillizza and others like John Garamendi, a California representative, who called the president’s statements “racially-charged.”

However, Trump’s co-author of the bestselling Art of the Deal takes it one step further by saying the real estate billionaire is selective in who he attacks, and blacks strike a certain nerve within him. Tony Schwartz told CNN’s Chris Cuomo that Donald Trump “is “half awed and half frightened” by African Americans. Schwartz added that President Trump’s “only way of dealing with them is to attack them.”

