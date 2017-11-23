Seth Meyers To Host The 2018 Golden Globe Awards

It’s official: Comedian Seth Meyers is set to host the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards, which will be airing in January 2018 on NBC.

“The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is excited to have Seth Meyers host the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards,” said HFPA President Meher Tatna in a special statement released on Thanksgiving Day. “With his natural comedic wit and innate ability to charm audiences, Seth will help us carry on the celebratory tradition of recognizing the best in television and film at the Party of the Year.”

The Late Night host will be taking the mic from close friend Jimmy Fallon, who hosted the ceremony at the beginning of the year. And even though this will be the first time that Seth has hosted this particular awards show, he has more than enough experience under his belt to take on the prestigious role; in addition to his regular talk show, the 43-year-old has been the face of a number of ceremonial events throughout the hotly anticipated awards season in previous years.

In 2010, Seth received his first awards hosting gig as he was invited to stand at the podium of the ESPY Awards for ESPN, he then returned to the spot the following year. He went on to deliver big on the laughs as the host of the 66th Primetime Emmy Awards in 2014. The 12-year Saturday Night Live veteran also entertained guests during his appearance as the keynote speaker at the White House Correspondents Association dinner in 2011.

The television host follows in the footsteps of British comedian Ricky Gervais, who hosted the Globes for three consecutive years from 2010 to 2012 prior to SNL alumni Amy Poehler and Tina Fey teaming up together and claiming their own three-year stint at the helm of the show. Clearly a hit, Gervais then returned to the stage for the 2016 edition of the annual telecast before handing it over to Fallon.

According to reports, Seth was approached to be the tuxedoed emcee of the star-studded event early on, but did not sign on immediately. During this time, Variety claims that Tiffany Haddish and Ellen DeGeneres were also considered for the highly coveted assignment while previous hosts Amy Poehler and Tina Fey declined their respective offers to return to the post.

The nominations for the 75th Golden Globes will be unveiled on December 11, with the ceremony set to air coast-to-coast on January 7, 2018 at 8 p.m. (ET) on NBC.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]