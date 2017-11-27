Trump Accused Obama Of Playing Too Much Golf, But He Has Played Three Times As Much As The Ex-President

Trump is on track to triple the number of times, former president, Obama spent golfing, all through his eight-year tenure, in just his first year. In his first year, Obama played 26 rounds of golf. He would later play 333 rounds of golf during his eight years in office.

Trump’s exact golfing activity has been hard to track as his spokespeople sometimes decline to confirm his exact whereabouts. In addition,White House aides have been to known to say that the president spent the weekend working, only for contradictory pictures to surface of him on the green.

Be that is it may, it is on record that President Trump has already visited his golf courses 80 times.

NBC News is reporting that already with less than a year in office, Trump has spent visited the Trump National Bedminster 39 times, the Trump International West Palm, 17 times, the Trump Potomac Falls, 23 times and the Trump National Jupiter once.

On Saturday, the 45th president of the United States was at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach for another round of golf.

It was his fourth straight day at one of his clubs.

CNN is reporting that the 71-year-old president golfed with supporter and golf star, Jack Nicklaus. On Friday, the president played golf with Dustin Johnson and Tiger Woods.

Donald Trump plays golf almost three times as much as Barack Obama | By @RachaelRevesz https://t.co/ecanyD77tD — SafetyPin-Daily (@SafetyPinDaily) November 27, 2017

Last month, it rumored that Trump golfed every weekend in the month of October.

According to the Independent, Trump’s 80 out of 310 days on the green is unprecedented in presidential history. This is already more than the amount of time, ex-president, George W. Bush spent in his eight years in office. Mr. Bush played only 24 rounds of golf in his eight years in office.

The Republican president stopped playing golf in 2003 after he came under fire on how he was spending his leisure time during the Iraq War.

It is not really a big deal over how Trump spends his free time, but he had criticized ex-president Obama, faulting his predecessor’s work ethic towards the American people when he played the game. The billionaire businessman had blasted the former president on how he wasted time, golfing instead of finding solutions to the dogged problems of the United States.

"When I'm elected I won't have time to play golf. I won't leave the White House. Who would want to?" ~ Donald Trump He's already golfed 3 times more than Obama did in his first year in office. The man's hypocrisy has no limits. pic.twitter.com/9xmb8LM1xM — Remove Trump Now (@Kanisha1Jackson) November 26, 2017

In a 2016 event, Trump had mocked Obama and said he as president would not have the time to visit his properties, talk less of playing golf because he wanted to work for the people.

“If I win I may never see my property-I may never see these places again. But because I’m going to be working for you, I’m not going to have time to go golfing. Believe me.”

Mark Knoller of CBS News who keeps detailed statistics of presidencies also confirmed that Trump’s first year in office, playing golf had surpassed every U.S. president, living or dead.

[Featured Image by Patrick Semansky/AP Images]