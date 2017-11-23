‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Lani Breaks JJ’s Heart, But Could They End Up Back In Each Other’s Arms?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of November 27 reveal Lani Price (Sal Stowers) will make an important decision. It has to do with her relationship with JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss). On Monday, she will decide to end the romance. However, could they end up back together, even though Abe Carver (James Reynolds) has made his feelings known?

In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, Days Of Our Lives spoilers for Monday tease Salem will go through another breakup. Despite Lani trying to be there for all the men in her life, she will decide to break JJ’s heart. No reason was revealed, but it is probably a combination of things that lead to her to make the heartbreaking decision.

As fans recall from earlier this week, Lani tried to call JJ. However, she can’t get him to pick up the phone. It just goes to voicemail and the last time, she didn’t bother leaving a message. Even though he is trying to be there for his girlfriend, his mind is consumed with guilt. JJ is overwhelmed with what he has done, especially since the young man he shot is Lani’s little brother. However, this is only one reason for Lani breaking things off with the disgraced detective.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers indicate that Lani’s father might have something to do with the decision. He was never supportive of the romance. His uneasiness has turned into hatred after JJ shot Theo Carver (Kyler Pettis). The mayor of Salem is full of rage and wants JJ to be punished for nearly killing Theo. Lani is caught in the middle of the crossfire. She is doing the best she can to keep things civil and neutral between the parties. However, it may prove to be too much for her.

There are rumors that Lani will end up pregnant. When it was revealed that Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) would comfort Lani, the rumors went into overdrive. This led some fans to wonder if there would be a “who’s the daddy” storyline. However, as of right now, it seems that Eli is comforting Lani as a friend and they might not become intimate. If she is the character that ends up pregnant, could a child bring JJ and Lani back together again?

Someone's shy;) @nbcdays @salstowers #Jlani A post shared by Casey Moss (@1caseymoss) on Apr 19, 2017 at 8:27am PDT

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.

[Featured Image by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Days Of Our Lives]