Jennifer Garner Is Cooking Thanksgiving Dinner For Ex Ben Affleck, Casey Affleck Amid Sex Scandals

Jennifer Garner is cooking Thanksgiving dinner for her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, and his brother, Casey Affleck, as sexual misconduct allegations against the Affleck brothers continue to swirl.

Jennifer Garner might have split from the Justice League actor Ben Affleck over two years ago, but she still keeps herself busy in the kitchen on Thanksgiving Day to cook dinner for her ex-husband and his brother. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight last week, the 45-year-old actress revealed her plans for this year’s Thanksgiving Day.

The mother of three gushed that Ben’s mother, Chris Boldt, will be in town, and the mother and son duo will play with their kids to leave her alone and let her cook the Thanksgiving meal for their entire family. Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck share three kids; Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5.

“If they will play with the kids and just let me cook, it is heaven for me,” Garner detailed her plans for the family holiday, adding that her Thanksgiving menu consists of homemade bread, stuffing, gravy, sweet potato pudding, pies, and, of course, turkey. Garner added, “Just let me have that day in the kitchen.”

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck split in June 2015 after 10 years of marriage. In recent weeks, the Justice League star, 45, has been embroiled in a sexual misconduct scandal involving the One Tree Hill star Hilarie Burton. The actress has alleged that Affleck once groped her during a 2003 taping of MTV’s TRL, and took to Twitter to recall the incident.

I didn't forget. — Hilarie Burton (@HilarieBurton) October 10, 2017

Less than 24 hours after Burton made her groping accusations public, Ben Affleck apologized for inappropriately touching Burton’s breasts in the 2003 incident.

I acted inappropriately toward Ms. Burton and I sincerely apologize — Ben Affleck (@BenAffleck) October 11, 2017

But one day later, makeup artist Annamarie Tendler also demanded an apology from Affleck by accusing the two-time Oscar-winning actor of inappropriately grabbing her during a party in 2014.

I would also love to get an apology from Ben Affleck who grabbed my ass at a Golden Globes party in 2014. — Annamarie Tendler (@amtendler) October 11, 2017

He walked by me, cupped my butt and pressed his finger into my crack. — Annamarie Tendler (@amtendler) October 11, 2017

I guess he tried to play it like he was politely moving me out of the way and oops touched my butt instead of my lower back? — Annamarie Tendler (@amtendler) October 11, 2017

During the alleged 2014 incident, Affleck and Jennifer Garner were still married. Last month, a Hollywood Life source close to Garner said the actress was “heartbroken” over the sexual misconduct allegations surrounding her ex-husband, and she was said to be “worried” for their children.

But the former lovebirds are getting back together for this Thanksgiving, and Jennifer Garner must be cooking a lot of food, given that Ben Affleck revealed in his recent interview with E! that his brother, Casey Affleck, will also come over for the Thanksgiving dinner. Fellow actor and long-time pal Matt Damon may also join the family.

In 2010, Casey Affleck was sued for allegedly sexually harassing two female crewmembers on the set of I’m Still Here. Even though the two cases were eventually settled out of court, many celebrities have called out Hollywood’s double standard, as the Manchester by the Sea actor went on to win an Oscar for Best Actor earlier this year despite his history.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for VH1]