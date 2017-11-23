‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Jack Dumps Nikki After Revealing Dina’s Diagnosis, She Runs Back To Victor?

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) will be blindsided when she learns that Dina Mergeron (Marla Adams) has Alzheimer’s disease and that is why she sliced her arm with a butter knife. Jack suggests that he needs to end their relationship so he can focus solely on taking care of his mother. Will Nikki run back to Victor (Eric Braeden) after Jack (Peter Bergman) dumps her?

According to Soap Central, Jack sits Nikki down to explain why his mother has been lashing out at her. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Jack explains that Dina has Alzheimer’s disease and it has affected her behavior. He points out that his mother is not a violent person, but the condition has made her behavior unpredictable.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Nikki will admit that when Jack kicked her out of his house on Thanksgiving, it was shocking. She will explain that she expects that type of behavior out of Victor, but not Jack. That’s when Jack says that he needs to pump the breaks on their romantic relationship. He needs to focus on Dina and being by her side during her final moments.

Jack will tell Nikki that he feels protective of Dina right now. Nikki understands and offers Jack support during this challenging time. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Jack admits that he’s having trouble accepting his mother’s diagnosis. Even so, he reveals his plan to take time off work and focus on Dina only. He will take care of her and make sure all of her medical needs are met.

Today on #YR, Nikki crosses the line with Jack and Victoria cleans house at Newman Enterprises. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/zyhYT9IPDv pic.twitter.com/iR1OJurpri — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) November 22, 2017

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Nikki points out that taking on an elderly parent’s care is almost an impossible task. She suggests a better alternative for him would be to bring in someone to care for her or admit her to a long-term facility.

Jack declares that he isn’t going to consider turning his back on his mother. Young and the Restless spoilers state that he won’t abandon her as she did to him when he was a child. Nikki backs off as she realizes that Jack has made up his mind and if she pushed any harder, it would create more tension between them.

Looks like Nikki won’t be celebrating Thanksgiving with the Abbott family. #YR pic.twitter.com/zssFgUFAy1 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) November 21, 2017

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Nikki tells Jack that she is worried about him. She tells him that if he ever needs to talk, he can always come to her.

Jack reveals that he has to consider Dina’s feelings and he believes they need to stop seeing each other. Young and the Restless spoilers state that he has to consider his mother’s feelings. Jack explains that whenever she is around, Dina gets really upset. So for Dina’s sake, he believes they should end their relationship.

Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that she didn’t expect Jack to turn his back on her. Without Jack to be her support system, how long will it take for Nikki to crawl back into Victor’s bed? Y&R fans speculate she will be back with Victor in a couple of weeks.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Mark Davis/Getty Images]