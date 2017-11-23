Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban Relationship: Tensions High Over Raising Daughters Reports Claim

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have been happily married for more than a decade and are frequently caught gushing over one another during public appearances or while giving interviews to various program reporters and media members. For this reason it is always a shock to learn of any stories that indicate the couple are experiencing a bumpy patch in their marriage.

Rumors have been reported by New Idea that the Australian-born stars are experiencing tension in their relationship regarding how to raise their two young daughters, Sunday, 9, and Faith, 6. The couple are said to have very different parenting styles, which is the root of their current struggles.

The publication shares words of a source who states that Kidman ensures that their daughters adhere to rules about minimal screen time, early bedtimes and low sugar intake. Urban is said to be a little more care-free and often frustrates Nicole due to his opposing behavior.

“Nicole limits the girls’ screen time, makes them honour bedtimes and keeps sugar in short supply. When Keith is in charge, all the rules go out the window. He spoils them rotten with candy and gifts. It undermines Nicole and she puts her foot down.”

There are likely many parents who can identify with this scenario in their day-to-day, and any tension that has supposedly arisen because of disagreements over their daughters is sure to be relieved due to the love and support Nicole and Keith constantly show for one another in many other areas of their relationship.

Kidman shared in a recent interview with Glamour that Keith is her perfect complement, indicating how the country music superstar remains the tough one in their relationship so that Kidman can remain sensitive and tap into her acting roles while emotionally open. The Daily Mail relays the words of the stunner in the said interview.

“Keith always says to me, ‘You stay raw and sensitive, and I’ll buffer things for you,’ which is a beautiful offering. He is always told, ‘You’re so tough,’ and he says, ‘That’s not what I want for you, Nicole. You don’t need to get a thick skin.'”

It’s clear that Nicole Kidman appreciates being able to remain vulnerable in her relationship and in her career as one of the most notable actresses in Hollywood. Kidman and Urban have made it a whole decade and will likely continue on as one of the most enduring couples in Hollywood, despite whatever bumps they may face along the way.

