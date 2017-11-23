Is ‘Project Runway’ 2017 On Tonight? Season 16 Reunion Show Details Here

It is Thursday night and fans of Project Runway 2017 expect a new episode of the show tonight, even if the winner of Project Runway Season 16 was crowned last week. However, producers shared a sneak peek look at the reunion special for this season, so most viewers expected it to air tonight on Lifetime. So, is Project Runway 2017 on tonight? Find out the Project Runway Season 16 reunion show details below.

For the Season 16 finale, the competition came down to four designers: Kentaro, Ayana, Brandon, and Margarita. Fans of the show all were predicting Brandon Kee to be the winner, as Gold Derby wrote. Even though he was heavily favored by fans to win, that is not what happened on the actual show. During the finale, Brandon seemed very confident in his collection, but the judges were not as impressed and they gave the win to Kentaro.

One of the big storylines and one of the most awkward moments of the season was when Kentaro talked to Tim Gunn about the dead cat serving as his inspiration. Entertainment Weekly discussed this with Kentaro after his big win.

“I didn’t mean to have that dead cat like that happened. That was kind of the musical inspiration, but my inspiration is from everywhere. I don’t want to put myself in a very specific spot that I have to force myself to look at something all the time. Everyday life is sort of like a little bit of an inspiration…that cat story is one of those — it happened to my life, it’s one day of my life.”

Congratulations Kentaro Kameyama! It’s been amazing watching you this season on @ProjectRunway pic.twitter.com/vaY8dR9qBQ — Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) November 17, 2017

While the focus should be on Kentaro winning Project Runway Season 16, fans are doubting that he will get much camera time. One of the biggest scandals of the season was when Claire Buitendorp was sent home by Tim Gunn for cheating. During that episode, Claire admitted to using a measuring tape while in the apartments. According to the rules of the show, no tools can be used outside of the workroom. Claire clearly violated those rules, so Tim sent her home. Entertainment Weekly also asked Kentaro about that scandal and his response might shock some people.

“Oh, well. I don’t know. It’s kind of, it was very weird. Because I know that people take tools to the hotel, not intentionally because we work late and are really tired. But I have seen other designers having a tape measure around their neck and then we go to the hotel.”

Lifetime did show a sneak peek look at the Season 16 reunion show, which will not be airing tonight. Instead, Lifetime is taking a week off for Thanksgiving and will air the reunion show in one week on November 30 at 9/8c.

For the reunion show, Claire and her twin sister, Shawn Buitendorp, will both be in attendance. In the sneak peek look, the other designers were all attacking them for their actions on the show, so it should make for an interesting night when it does air.

The Project Runway Season 16 reunion special airs in one week on November 30 at 9/8c on Lifetime.

[Featured Image by A&E Networks]