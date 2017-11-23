‘Young And The Restless’ News: Sharon Case & Michael Muhney Wish Fans A Happy Thanksgiving Day, See The Photos

Young and the Restless (Y&R) stars Sharon Case, who plays Sharon Newman, and Michael Muhney, the actor who played Adam Newman from 2009 to 2014, reunited in a series of Twitter pictures. Sharon posted that it is always fun when her friend Michael stops by to say hello to her. She added that they both hope their fans and followers have a Happy Thanksgiving Day.

The pictures confirm that the duo, who were once known on the Young and the Restless as “Shadam,” are still very close. Case has not made it a secret that she would love to see Muhney return as Adam Newman. Even though many of the cast members support his return, CBS hasn’t offered him a contract, at least not yet.

In the comments section of Sharon’s post, the Y&R fans wonder if the pictures could be a hint that he would be returning to the show. Others weren’t sure if it meant much since they are pretty close even after he left the Young and the Restless.

A few posters replied and begged Michael to come back to the show. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Muhney has said numerous times that he would love to return to the show, but CBS hasn’t reached out to him. Michael said that one of the reasons he wanted to return was to prove to himself and co-stars that he’s grown and isn’t the same immature jerk who left the show in 2014.

Always fun when my friend @michaelmuhney rides his bike over 2my house 2say hi #oldschool #friends #bffs happy thanksgiving!???????? two turkeys MM & SC pic.twitter.com/UjehEd0vfV — sharon case (@sharonlcase) November 23, 2017

At the moment, no one knows if Adam will return anytime soon. Young and the Restless viewers hope that if Adam returns, CBS will listen to the fans and rehire Michael Muhney. Although Muhney has stated that CBS probably will not give him another shot, it doesn’t stop the fans from hoping and praying he will one day come back.

Even so, the Young and the Restless stars wished their fans a wonderful Thanksgiving Day. They posed in a series of silly pictures. Case tagged the photos #friends and #bff.

Sharon, are you foreshadowing an Adam return?? Many hope so. He’s a favorite along with the beautiful Sharon.✝️???? — Denis Bennett (@DB7230) November 23, 2017

Does this mean there's an Adam and Sharon y&r reunion in the making? — Mike Dolan (@gooche23) November 23, 2017

Aww…Happy Thanksgiving!

Any chance you two were rehearsing lines for YnR! ????

One can hope… ???? — Nikki Em (@NikkiMacem) November 23, 2017

Sharon’s post could be a hint that Michael Muhney may finally return as Adam Newman. Then again, her post could mean nothing and may just be a couple of friends goofing around.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Angela Weiss/Getty Images]