‘Pregnant’ Kylie Jenner’s Unhealthy Eating Habits May Have An Adverse Effect On The Baby

A YouTube star just ate “pregnant” Kylie Jenner’s favorite recipes for 48 hours, and turns out, most of what Kylie is eating is unhealthily high in calories and packed with tons of salt, which may have an adverse effect on the baby.

Kylie Jenner, who has been at the center of speculation that she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott, has yet to confirm her pregnancy, but she has dropped plenty of cryptic hints that the alleged due date nears.

As Kylie Jenner, 20, continues to play hide-and-seek with the media and millions of her fans, a YouTuber, who shared her experience with eating Kylie Jenner’s favorite recipes for two days straight, made Kylie’s fans a little bit worried about the makeup mogul’s health and the health of her rumored baby.

Candace Lowry, a YouTuber with over 320,000 subscribers, admitted after the “I Ate Only Kylie Jenner’s Recipes For 48 Hours” YouTube challenge that the large amount of sodium in the food made her wonder if Jenner is as healthy as she seems. The Kylie Jenner’s diet that Lowry ate included shrimp tacos, extra salty ramen, and teriyaki sliders, all of which were loaded with calories and salt.

Studies seem to echo Lowry’s health concerns regarding the high sodium intake. A 2012 study showed that a high salt intake during pregnancy may cause adverse fetal programming and affect both blood pressure and vascular morphology in the offspring. A separate 2014 study concluded that high blood pressure during pregnancy may cause cardiovascular disease later in life and increase the risk of developing pre-eclampsia.

“This girl is literally adding butter and garlic salt to a ramen and people’s faces are melting off,” Lowry complained in the video challenge while eating Kylie Jenner’s favorite recipes for 48 hours.

For breakfast, the YouTuber ate Jennie-O, sausage, rice and egg, which consisted of 423 calories, 100 percent of cholesterol, and a whopping 632 mg of sodium, which makes up over 40 percent of the daily recommended limit of no more than 1,500 mg per day for adults by the American Heart Association.

For lunch, Lowry ate ramen noodles, the recipe of which Kylie Jenner recently shared on her Snapchat. The meal consisted of 216 calories a staggering 1,569 mg of sodium, which alone exceeded the daily recommended maximum of sodium. For dinner, the YouTube star fried tacos filled with cheese, sour cream, veggies, and shrimp, which added up to another 420 calories and 613 mg of sodium. The first 24 hours of the Kylie Jenner diet challenge consisted of 1,059 kcal and 2,814 mg of sodium, which exceeds the daily recommended limit for adults by almost two times.

The next morning, Lowry’s second breakfast included French toast crusted Frosted Flakes, sausage, and eggs, which consisted of 638 calories and 1,171 mg of sodium. Then the YouTuber treated herself to Kylie’s favorite smoothie recipe made from pineapple, strawberry, kale, spinach, blueberry, and orange juice, all of which added up to 187 kcal and 54 mg of sodium. For dinner, Lowry cooked Jenner-approved burgers made from beef and seasoned with teriyaki sauce. The meal totaled 530 calories and 305 mg of sodium.

During the second day, Lowry consumed a total of 1,355 kcal and 1,530 mg of sodium, which again exceeded the daily recommended salt intake.

[Featured Image by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images for Sugar Factory American Brasserie]