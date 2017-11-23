Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Will Not Spend Thanksgiving Together, Despite Being ‘As Good As Engaged’

Prince Harry is reportedly on the verge of taking his romance with Meghan Markle to the next level. While engagement rumors swirl, E! Online just revealed that Markle and Harry will not spend Thanksgiving together. Instead, the Suits star is reportedly spending the holiday with her mother, Doria Radlan, in California.

Markle has been filming the new season of Suits in Toronto over the past few months. Production reportedly just ended, which is one reason why Markle was unable to attend her friend Serena Williams’ wedding last week in New Orleans. The actress was photographed working on the set of the hit show last week.

Meghan Markle Is Leaving Suits After Season 7

The actress is reportedly planning on leaving Suits after the new season. Nothing official has been announced, but Markle’s longtime stunt double on the show, Nicky Bursic, recently thanked Markle for all her time on the series. According to The Sun, the post all but confirms that Markle is leaving the series so that she can start a new life with the royal family. After celebrating Thanksgiving with her mom, Markle is expected to make the big move to London to be closer to Harry.

Markle And Harry Are ‘As Good As Engaged’

Back in October, an insider revealed that Markle and Harry are pretty much engaged at this point. Harry hasn’t given Markle a ring just yet, but the source says that the couple has discussed wedding plans and have brought up the topic with close friends and family. They might not be spending Thanksgiving together, but it sounds like they are on the verge of an engagement.

Oh, that time I roasted a pretty perfect Thanksgiving turkey! The question is, can I do it again? ????The pressure is on! #thanksgiving #letthebriningbegin #turkey A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Nov 23, 2016 at 8:17am PST

In fact, insiders also claim that Markle has started the process to move her dogs to Britain. A source explained how the actress is extremely close to her lab mix, Bogart, and beagle, Guy, and that she is planning on taking them to London when she moves from Canada. If Markle does relocate to London, then it will only be a matter of time before she and Harry announce their wedding. When the ceremony will take place, on the other hand, is another matter entirely.

A volunteer at @thtorguk shows Prince Harry just how easy the self testing kits are. Once collected the test can be done at home and take just 15 minutes. @thtorguk will provide full support and treatment to people who have a positive test result. #hivtestweek A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Nov 15, 2017 at 5:40am PST

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not commented on the engagement rumors.

[Featured Image by Chris Jackson/Getty Images]