Missing Argentina Sub: Sound Detected As Officials Fear Oxygen Could Run Out For 44 Sailors At Bottom Of Ocean

With the air supply on the Argentina sub calculated as running low, there’s a heightened urgency to find the submarine with the 44 Argentina sailors on board. A sound detected right after the ARA San Juan submarine vanished has been analyzed and the experts believe it is a sound not made by anything conducive to natural sounds found in the ocean. This has prompted a new search in an area that has previously been searched by rescue teams.

Concerns have grown around the air supply depleting on the ARA San Juan Submarine, as it will only have enough oxygen for 7-10 days if the submarine submerged intact. The last contact made with the sub was back on November 15. With lack of any communication from the sub, officials have no way of knowing when they last rose to the surface to charge the batteries and replenish the sub’s oxygen supply.

CNN reports that the sound detected was consistent with an explosion. “An anomalous, singular, short, violent and non-nuclear event, consistent with an explosion, was registered,” which was reported by navy spokesman Enrique Balbi at a Buenos Aires news conference.

According to Fox News, the sound detected in the search was just revealed by the Argentine officials, as it had previously gone undetected. This sound registered on their instruments back on November 15, just a few hours after the sub’s last contact with the outside world.

Officials add that the sound was not a whale and not a naturally occurring sound that was registered back on November 15. That sound came from beneath the ocean and it was not a sound made by any marine life.

The sound, which officials are calling a previously unnoticed “hydro-acoustic anomaly,” has brought search teams back to an area where they had previously searched early on in their rescue efforts. Search and rescue teams from a dozen different countries have joined Argentina in their search for the missing sub.

According to officials, that sound was detected about 30 miles north of the submarine’s last known location. Search crafts are on their way to that area and they include an Argentine Navy ship, as well as a P-8 Poseidon aircraft from the U.S., and a Brazilian Air Force plane.

According to Fox, a special helicopter equipped with emergency life-support pods has been deployed by the British Ministry of Defense to join the search over the ocean for these missing sailors. The latest news is that a U.S. Navy plane detected an object on Wednesday near the area where the sub sent its last signal.

While there was an object on the bottom of the ocean floor, it could not be identified, so it is not known if it is related to the missing sub, the ARA San Juan. The seas in the search area have been rough with waves of more than 20-feet caused by the stormy weather in this area of the ocean. You can see the conditions in the video above. The search is covering 185,000 square miles, which is roughly the size of Spain.

Relatives of the missing sailors have been notified by the Argentina officials that “the search will continue until there is full certainty about the fate of the ARA San Juan.”

