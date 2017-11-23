Real Reason Why Vince McMahon Has Buried Finn Balor Revealed

After the WWE Draft and brand extension, Finn Balor received a big push and became the WWE Universal Champion at WWE Summerslam. An injury forced him to vacate the title and also lose seven months of his career. The WWE Universe thought Balor’s push would upon his return to WWE television, but Finn hasn’t received a rematch for the Universal Championship has mostly been relegated to the midcard on Raw.

With the WWE Royal Rumble event coming up, a lot of people thought Finn Balor would finally receive his rematch against Brock Lesnar. However, it was reported that Vince McMahon doesn’t believe Balor is over enough with the WWE Universe for a match with The Beast Incarnate. Not only that, but he’s not expected to receive any kind of major push heading into WrestleMania 34 next year or in the foreseeable future.

Finn Balor has responded to the report about “not being over” on social media, but a new report has given a few more details about why Vince McMahon feels this way about Balor. It has been reported that the rumor about WWE officials planning Balor vs. Lesnar at the Royal Rumble is not true because Finn Balor wasn’t actually considered for the match with Brock at all. WWE officials don’t value Balor as a main event talent.

Apparently, the biggest thing working against Finn Balor is also one of his greatest strengths. “The Demon” persona is a huge trademark for him, but Vince McMahon thinks Balor is “bland” without the body paint. It seems that without the “body paint,” WWE officials wouldn’t value Finn Balor highly at all. The belief is he will be transitioning into a role similar to Dolph Ziggler on WWE television of a performer who has a great series of matches, but WWE officials aren’t willing to push him into the main event and WWE Title picture.

However, so much can happen between now and never. There is no doubting Finn Balor’s talent and “The Demon” persona gives him tremendous appeal as a top guy if he’s able to convince WWE officials that he’s on that level in the future. It may take some time, but Balor could prove his worth with the Intercontinental Championship or another major rivalry that could convince WWE officials that they were wrong about him.

[Featured Image by WWE]