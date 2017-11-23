Cyber Monday Travel Deals From Contiki And Trafalgar Offer Trips For Christmas Gifts

It’s Thanksgiving, and you all know what that means: it’s time to start your holiday shopping! With some stores opening as early as noon today for so-called “Black Friday” deals, some shoppers are savvy enough to wait for “Cyber Monday,” which is when the online stores offer exclusive shopping deals.

For travel aficionados who are looking for Cyber Monday deals for their families, a few established travel companies are offering once-in-a-lifetime travel packages at excellent rates.

Younger travelers have counted on Contiki for their all-inclusive travel experiences for years. This Cyber Monday, however, travelers aged 18 to 35 can save up to 30% off select trips and score $150 off all worldwide flights spanning from across six continents for travel booked by December 4th. For example, on Contiki’s Costa Rica Unplugged trip, travelers will explore jungles to volcanoes, coffee plantations and beaches, and discover native Costa Rican towns for two weeks including accommodations, 23 meals, in-destination transportation and exciting excursions such as locally guided Tirimbina chocolate tour and hiking the Arenal volcanoes starting at $2,493.

If you follow Contiki on Twitter, they often post lovely pictures — some professionally taken, some taken by young travelers — of the different locations they serve, so you can get a sneak peek of where you’re going before you book it!

Over the age of 35 and still interested in a Cyber Monday tour package? Looking to take your honey someplace fun? Consider booking with Trafalgar. From Black Friday (Nov 24) through Cyber Monday (Nov 27), travelers will receive $750 off per couple on select bookings for over 20 trips – including the European Highlights, Best of Switzerland and Treasures of Thailand. For example, travelers can book the Italy Bellisimo tour, an immersive eleven days where they will experience a kaleidoscope of colors, tastes and views on this voyage. It includes accommodations such as an old Franciscan convent in Assisi, 15 authentic meals, in-destination transportation throughout Rome, Isle of Capri, Naples, Assisi, Venice and more starting at $4,640.

Tower Bridge, which first opened to the public in 1894 is truly one of London’s great icons???? pic.twitter.com/04F8SmMcrb — Trafalgar (@TrafalgarTalk) November 21, 2017

There are other travel companies that are offering a variety of deals, but you’ll have to wait until Cyber Monday to see them all! Also, be sure to periodically check Google, and your e-mail, for exclusive Cyber Monday coupons from a variety of different retailers, all designed to help you save money during the holiday season!

