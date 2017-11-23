Is Miley Cyrus Pregnant? Fans Think She’s Showing Off A Bump In Birthday Picture

Could Miley Cyrus be pregnant with her first child? That’s the big question some fans are now asking the Voice coach after she posted a sweet photo to social media this week in celebration of turning 25-years-old, which some fans claimed showed her sporting a baby bump.

Fans of the “Malibu” singer were sent into meltdown mode after Cyrus posted the photo of herself across her various social media accounts on November 22, which showed her posing in front of five silver balloons spelling out her name as she wore a baggy long grey T-shirt.

Miley also posed with her left arm stretching across her stomach, which some fans claimed could have been her way of highlighting a possible baby bump.

The comments section was flooded with fans asking if Miley is pregnant with her and fiancé Liam Hemsworth’s first baby.

“Are you pregnant???” one fan asked after she showed off what some are claiming is a baby bump, while another echoed “Are you pregnant??????” in the comments section of the birthday snap.

“Preggy????” Instagram user @ihhden then commented on the photo, while a fourth fan wrote, “Is she prego?!”

So close to b-day time! Stoked for a day full of Tofurkey & loved ones! Ain't it ironic? #VeganTurkeyBaby A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Nov 22, 2017 at 7:48pm PST

The pregnancy speculation soon spread to Twitter, where Miley also posted the snap of herself posing by her birthday balloons. Fans continued to question if she and Liam are expecting their first child together, asking Cyrus if she was coyly showing off a baby bump.

“This looks like one of those pregnant photoshoots like the hand position and everything,” a Twitter user claimed while re-uploading the photo to the 280-character site.

“[I don’t know] if it’s the angle or what, but Miley looks pregnant and I’m 200% here for it if she is,” another added alongside the snap.

Miley didn’t address all the pregnancy questions on Instagram or Twitter, but she revealed that in the caption that she’ll be enjoying a vegan Thanksgiving with her family members.

“So close to b-day time! Stoked for a day full of Tofurkey & loved ones!” she wrote. “Ain’t it ironic? #VeganTurkeyBaby.”

But while Cyrus is staying tight-lipped amid all the pregnant talk, the star notably stayed a lot more covered up during her latest appearance on The Voice than fans are used to.

A number of fans called out the “Younger Now” singer across social media after she appeared on the November 21 episode of the NBC show wearing a huge pink tiered dress that completely drowned her body from the chest down.

BIG dress in celebration of a BIG night for #TeamMiley ???????????? wish me and my girls luck ! A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Nov 21, 2017 at 4:54pm PST

“Is Miley pregnant?! I’m suddenly thinking back on all her recent outfit choices including a very curious one on the voice Tuesday,” one fan noted of her recent oversized pink gown potentially hiding a baby bump, though the 25-year-old didn’t appear to be showing much sign of a bump one day prior when she wore a stunning and elegant strapless gold and black gown on the show.

Miley fans will have to wait and see to find out if Cyrus and Hemsworth confirm any big baby news anytime soon, though the pregnancy rumors have been swirling around the engaged couple for a while now.

[Featured Image by Sam Wasson/Getty Images]