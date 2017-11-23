‘Dragon Ball Super’ Episode 117 Spoilers: Ribrianne & Rosie Perform Fusion Dance, Form U2’s New Super Warrior!

Dragon Ball Super Episode 117 will be featuring the battle between the Androids of Universe 7 and the Ribrianne-led Universe 2. After seeing Son Goku slowly losing his power, Universe 2 will be going full force to eliminate one of the strongest fighters in the Tournament of Power. The latest DBS spoilers hinted the potential appearance of a new super warrior from Universe 2.

The previous episode of Dragon Ball Super showed Son Goku using Ultra Instinct for the second time in the Tournament of Power. The improved UI proved to be too powerful for Kefla, who managed to transform into Super Saiyan 2. Son Goku eliminated Kale and Caulifla, leaving Universe 6 on the verge of erasure.

Like what happened during his fight with Jiren, Son Goku ran out of energy. Ribrianne and the remaining fighters of Universe 2 will take advantage of the situation and attack Universe 7’s strongest fighter. Luckily, Android 17 and 18 will come into the scene and save Son Goku.

While other Universe 2 fighters stick with their original plan to eliminate Son Goku, Ribrianne and Rosie will be forced to deal with Android 17 and 18. The preview for Dragon Ball Super Episode 117 hinted that Universe 2 could unleash their own super warrior. By carefully analyzing the preview, it seems like Ribrianne and Rosie will be finally using their trump card to give them a huge advantage in the battle.

Is Ribrianne About to Be Eliminated in ‘DRAGON BALL SUPER'?https://t.co/q3BstVJXKL pic.twitter.com/Pij4lLMALm — ComicBook NOW! (@ComicBookNOW) November 21, 2017

According to Otakukart.com, Ribrianne and Rosie might possibly perform the fusion dance to merge into one powerful fighter. This could be the reason why God of Destruction Heles didn’t give their fighters the Potara earrings. Like Kefla, the fusion of Ribrianne and Rosie will surely be powerful enough to defeat any fighter in the tournament not named Jiren.

Since the Tournament of Power started, Universe 2 has not done anything that could strengthen their chance of winning. Most Dragon Ball Super fans are already hoping for Ribrianne’s elimination mainly because of her annoying rituals and longer airtime. However, Akira Toriyama could be planning to do something special that will change how the fans view Ribrianne.

Here's What ANDROID 35 Could Look Like In ‘DRAGON BALL SUPER’https://t.co/5M403XWfEh pic.twitter.com/eqbA4PSW07 — ComicBook NOW! (@ComicBookNOW) November 15, 2017

Her potential fusion with Rosie will not only tremendously increase her battle power but also improve her appearance. As of now, there is no official information that can confirm the Universe 2’s fusion. As Otakukart.com noted, there is also a possibility that the fusion-like pose is only one of the Universe 2’s weird attacks.

Dragon Ball Super airs every Sunday morning in Japan. The anime is available in the West through streaming services such as FunimationNow and Crunchyroll.

