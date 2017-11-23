Aaron Rodgers Shows Off Thanksgiving Cleats, But Will He Return This Season?

The Green Bay Packers have been missing quarterback Aaron Rodgers this season. The Pro Bowl quarterback broke his collarbone last month and got Packers fans excited, as he shared a photo of his Thanksgiving cleats he wore while practicing, but does that mean Aaron Rodgers will be returning to the NFL this season?

During the October 15 game against the Minnesota Vikings, Rodgers went back to the locker room after injuring his throwing shoulder, according to USA Today. Aaron took a hit from Vikings LB Anthony Barr. USA Today stated that Packers fans were freaking out, especially when the Packers’ official Twitter account stated that Rodgers “suffered a broken collarbone” and there was a “chance that he could miss the rest of the season.”

This is not the first time that Rodgers has suffered a collarbone injury, as USA Today reported he suffered the same injury back in 2013. At that time, he was out seven games. This time the collarbone is broken and the team stated he could miss the rest of the season.

However, Rodgers was practicing on Wednesday, so does that mean he could be returning to the game? Not so fast, as Rodgers shared a photo of the Thanksgiving cleats he was wearing during that practice, but he did clearly state in the caption that the practice was rehab, so not a regular practice for the star quarterback.

Here's the #thanksgiving cleats I wore today at practice (rehab). Happy Thanksgiving to all, count your blessings and have a fantastic day tomorrow! #thankful #adidas #riseagain #3stripelife # A post shared by Aaron Rodgers (@aaronrodgers12) on Nov 22, 2017 at 5:31pm PST

The cleats are all about Thanksgiving, as you can see they have little slices of pie, televisions, pumpkins, fall leaves, turkeys, footballs, and many more Thanksgiving-themed items. Rodgers was definitely getting into the holiday spirit during his rehab session.

According to 247 Sports, Aaron Rodgers was placed on injured reserve on October 20 after breaking his collarbone. They stated that the Packers are hoping to have Rodgers back during Week 15, which is when they will face the Carolina Panthers. However, that is not a guarantee. All of the NFL teams are currently gearing up for Week 12 of the season, which begins today with the Thanksgiving day games.

In the meantime for the Packers, Brett Hundley has taken the place of Rodgers, but 247 Sports states he has not been overly impressive. Since taking over for Rodgers in Week 6, Hundley has thrown for 940 yards, two touchdowns, seven interceptions, and completed 60 percent of his passes. That has led to a passer rating of just 63.1.

7️⃣ gets back to work. #BALvsGB #GoPackGo A post shared by Green Bay Packers (@packers) on Nov 16, 2017 at 11:29am PST

The Green Bay Packers are currently 5-5 and will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field for Sunday Night Football.

[Featured Image by Stacy Revere/Getty Images]