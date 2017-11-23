Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence and critically acclaimed filmmaker Darren Aronofsky have reportedly ended their one-year relationship.

The former couple found love on the set of Darren’s latest movie, Mother, in which Jennifer was cast in the lead role alongside Javier Bardem, Ed Harris, and Michelle Pfeiffer. However, despite some public sightings together earlier this month, a source told Entertainment Tonight that high-profile pair split on “amicable” terms in October, with The Hollywood Reporter now confirming the break-up.

According to reports, Jennifer, 27, and Darren, 48, attended the Governors Awards in Los Angeles on November 11, where they were seated together and remained cordial throughout the show, even though they had recently ended their romance.

This news may come as a surprise to some, considering the admiration they expressed for one another in various interviews, with Jennifer recently recalling how their relationship blossomed on the set of the 2017 psychological thriller.

“[I] had a crush on him when he pitched to me,” The Hunger Games star explained in a Hollywood Reporter podcast released on Monday, “and that was like a year before we started rehearsing, but he was a professional, which only made it worse for me.”

“So we just kind of formed a friendship. He knew how I felt, he never told me how he felt – I mean, I assumed – but we just formed a friendship, and then the friendship turned into a partnership for the movie once we started working. And then, when the movie was done, I was like, ‘All right, you’re my boyfriend!’ And he was like, ‘All right, I’m your boyfriend.'”

In the September issue of Vogue, Jennifer insisted that her relationship with Darren was confusion-free, admitting that there was “energy” between them from the moment they met.

As of now, neither Jennifer nor Darren has commented on the recent claims regarding their relationship status.

However, it was rumored last month that tensions had started to rise between the pair following an emotionally intense and physically draining shooting schedule and equally grueling promotional roster ahead of the release of Mother in September, which opened to mixed reviews from audiences and critics alike.

It was reported that friends of the Hollywood actress had noticed a change in her usually “bubbly” personality over the months that she worked on the controversial movie, with some insiders claiming that Jennifer had become more of a “recluse” since entering her all-encompassing relationship with Darren.

This is not the first time that the actress has been romantically involved with someone she collaborated with as she previously partnered up with her X-Men: First Class co-star Nicholas Hoult in an on and off relationship from 2010 to 2014. After Hoult, Lawrence dated Coldplay frontman, Chris Martin.

Darren, on the other hand, proposed to British actress Rachel Weisz in 2005 after starting a relationship with her nine years earlier, in 2001. They have one son, Henry Aronofsky, together. Rachel married James Bond star Daniel Craig in 2011, following their separation.

[Featured Image by Greg Allen/Invision/AP Images]