Kailyn Lowry And Javi Marroquin Back Together? ‘Teen Mom’ Star Wants To Help Raise Baby Lux

Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin have gone through a lot of ups and downs over the years. Although the Teen Mom 2 stars called it quits last year, Marroquin recently admitted that he wants to help raise Lowry’s new boy, Lux. But what about Marroquin’s heated romance with Briana DeJesus?

Will Lowry And Marroquin Get Back Together?

According to Ok Magazine, the baby drama started after Lowry watched a deleted scene between Marroquin and his good friend Kim. Marroquin revealed that Lowry recently asked if he wanted to work things out. In response, Kim said that Lowry was crazy to think he would take her back after she cheated on him. Even worse, Lowry’s new baby daddy is the same man she slept with while Marroquin was overseas on deployment.

How Did Lowry React To The Unseen Clip?

After watching Kim and Marroquin’s chat, Lowry revealed that she isn’t the only one who wants to get back together. In fact, the Teen Mom 2 star explained how Marroquin told her he wants to raise Lux during a series premiere a few weeks back. Although it sounds like both parties have had doubts about their split, Marroquin has clearly moved on.

Lux, you are so loved ???????? A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Nov 19, 2017 at 5:31am PST

Marroquin’s Romance With Briana DeJesus Heats Up

According to The Hollywood Gossip, Marroquin and DeJesus’s relationship is making things complicated on the set of Teen Mom 2. In particular, the feud between DeJesus and Lowry keeps getting worse, and things reached a breaking point during the Teen Mom reunion. When asked about her relationship with Marroquin, DeJesus revealed that her bond with Marroquin is stronger than the one he shares with Lowry. As far as their old friendship is concerned, DeJesus doesn’t think she and Lowry can ever make amends.

I have a 6 pack from laughing so hard these last couple of days #IMY #SCORPION #BAE #CHICKENFINGERS&BBQ #GAPING #BOUJEE #YOUCHANGEDINLA #PLAYTHATCARDIIIIB A post shared by Javi Marroquin (@javim9) on Oct 23, 2017 at 4:26pm PDT

How Does Lowry’s Baby Daddy Chris Lopez Fit Into The Mix?

Lopez and Lowry have officially parted ways, and it doesn’t look like he wants anything to do with his son. Unfortunately, Lopez’s affair with Lowry is probably one of the reasons why Marroquin is having a hard time dealing with his feelings for his ex-wife. Whether or not he gets back with Lowry is yet to be seen.

